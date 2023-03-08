Lacework Launches Secured by Women Initiative

Mountain View, Calif., March 8, 2023 – Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, in celebration of International Women’s History Month, today announced the launch of a new ongoing initiative, “Secured by Women,” to honor, bring visibility to, and increase opportunities for the women making history in today’s cybersecurity landscape.

Despite comprising nearly half of the workforce, women only account for 38% of those in the STEM industry and 25% in the cybersecurity industry, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. Secured by Women not only celebrates the groundbreaking women shaping modern security, but is also designed as an ongoing initiative to help more women secure a seat at the table, a voice in the decision-making process, and all the opportunities they deserve.

“In the security industry, we often talk about visibility – how to increase visibility into our technology environments to better see and understand our risks and potential threats. In that same spirit, now is time to increase visibility for the incredible women in the space who are leading, innovating, and revolutionizing modern security, ” said Sowmya Karmali, Director of Product Management, Lacework. “With this ongoing initiative, we hope to shine a light on this and create more urgency around increasing opportunities for women in security to showcase their amazing contributions and capture leadership roles.”

On March 23, five women, nominated by their peers for making an impact in cybersecurity, will be selected as the first Secured by Women leaders. Lacework will sponsor each individual to attend one of the following upcoming major security conferences: RSA, Black Hat USA, Black Hat EMEA, or AWS re:Invent. Those recipients unable to attend a conference will be awarded the opportunity to donate the value of this sponsorship to a charity of their choice. And for every nomination submitted, Lacework is donating $1 to Girls Who Code.

Do you know a brilliant woman in cybersecurity who's making history? Now's your chance to give her the recognition she deserves. Nominations open today, International Women’s Day, and will be open until Monday, March 20th, 5PT. Submit your nominations today on SecuredbyWomen.com!

