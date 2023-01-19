KnowBe4 to Offer $10,000 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship and (ISC) 2 Certification Education Package

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform,

today announced it is partnering with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

to launch a Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship for the fourth consecutive year.

The KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship will offer $10,000 to be applied

to tuition, fees, books and required electronics for the recipient. An (ISC)2

Certification Education Package that includes a certification exam voucher, a

study course and other materials, practice exams and one year of membership dues paid is also part of this scholarship program. This is a one-time award and

students may reapply each year in the future to be considered for another

scholarship. Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and

financial need. The application period is now open and will close on February

28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

"KnowBe4 is thrilled to once again partner with the Center for Cyber Safety and

Education for this incredible scholarship," said Kelly Barrena, VP of global

talent brand and outreach, KnowBe4. "Women are underrepresented in the

cybersecurity workforce, therefore it is important to support and promote

opportunities that diversify the field and encourage women who are pursuing

related degrees and careers. KnowBe4 looks forward to selecting a deserving

recipient."

For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity

Scholarship program administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education,

visit https://www.iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-womens-cyber-scholarships.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and

simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 54,000 organizations around

the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4

helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness

about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a

new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an

internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking

Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social

engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to

mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.



About Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a non-profit charitable

trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center

works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience

online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and

research. Visit http://www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.