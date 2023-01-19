KnowBe4 to Offer $10,000 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship and (ISC) 2 Certification Education Package

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform,
today announced it is partnering with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education
to launch a Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship for the fourth consecutive year.
The KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship will offer $10,000 to be applied
to tuition, fees, books and required electronics for the recipient. An (ISC)2
Certification Education Package that includes a certification exam voucher, a
study course and other materials, practice exams and one year of membership dues paid is also part of this scholarship program. This is a one-time award and
students may reapply each year in the future to be considered for another
scholarship. Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and
financial need. The application period is now open and will close on February
28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
"KnowBe4 is thrilled to once again partner with the Center for Cyber Safety and
Education for this incredible scholarship," said Kelly Barrena, VP of global
talent brand and outreach, KnowBe4. "Women are underrepresented in the
cybersecurity workforce, therefore it is important to support and promote
opportunities that diversify the field and encourage women who are pursuing
related degrees and careers. KnowBe4 looks forward to selecting a deserving
recipient."
For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity
Scholarship program administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education,
visit https://www.iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-womens-cyber-scholarships.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and
simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 54,000 organizations around
the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4
helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness
about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a
new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an
internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking
Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social
engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to
mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
About Center for Cyber Safety and Education
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a non-profit charitable
trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center
works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience
online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and
research. Visit http://www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.