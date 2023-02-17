informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Operations
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Inglis Retires as National Cyber Director Ahead of Biden's Cybersecurity EO

The long-time NSA and cyber specialist says he's exiting the public sector.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 17, 2023
south facade of the white house in washington dc
Source: Martin Shields via Alamy Stock Photo

The first-ever National Cyber Director for the US, Chris Inglis, has stepped down from his post, announcing that he's leaving the public sector behind after nearly 30 years working at federal agencies.

Inglis, former NSA deputy director, was unanimously confirmed in 2021 as Biden's top adviser in all things cybersecurity. The newly created role involved the coordination and implementation of national cyber policy and strategy, working closely with CISA director Jen Easterly, and facilitating national cyber incident response efforts.

He most recently worked to craft the government's National Cyber Strategy, which President Biden is expected to announce in the coming days. It reportedly goes much further than previous cybersecurity policies and executive orders, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a draft copy. 

There are two notable advancements in the draft: implementing a set of mandatory regulations, and instituting a "hack-back" policy. Regarding the latter, the EO is expected to green-light the use of the full brunt of the US cyber arsenal to either retaliate for or preempt cyber incursions by threat groups (and nation-states) against US interests and assets, including private-sector companies.

"Today I am stepping down from my role as the Nation's inaugural National Cyber Director at @ONCD. I do so with the utmost gratitude to @POTUS, @VP, and Congress for giving me the opportunity to serve in this Administration," Inglis tweeted this week. "Mr. President, thank you for placing your trust in me and for placing such a high priority on providing a safe, equitable, and resilient cyberspace for all."

Careers & People
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
ChatGPT Subs In as Security Analyst, Hallucinates Only Occasionally
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
7 Critical Cloud Threats Facing the Enterprise in 2023
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Cybersecurity Jobs Remain Secure Despite Recession Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
MITRE Releases Tool to Design Cyber-Resilient Systems
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports