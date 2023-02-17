Inglis Retires as National Cyber Director Ahead of Biden's Cybersecurity EO

The first-ever National Cyber Director for the US, Chris Inglis, has stepped down from his post, announcing that he's leaving the public sector behind after nearly 30 years working at federal agencies.

Inglis, former NSA deputy director, was unanimously confirmed in 2021 as Biden's top adviser in all things cybersecurity. The newly created role involved the coordination and implementation of national cyber policy and strategy, working closely with CISA director Jen Easterly, and facilitating national cyber incident response efforts.

He most recently worked to craft the government's National Cyber Strategy, which President Biden is expected to announce in the coming days. It reportedly goes much further than previous cybersecurity policies and executive orders, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a draft copy.

There are two notable advancements in the draft: implementing a set of mandatory regulations, and instituting a "hack-back" policy. Regarding the latter, the EO is expected to green-light the use of the full brunt of the US cyber arsenal to either retaliate for or preempt cyber incursions by threat groups (and nation-states) against US interests and assets, including private-sector companies.

"Today I am stepping down from my role as the Nation's inaugural National Cyber Director at @ONCD. I do so with the utmost gratitude to @POTUS, @VP, and Congress for giving me the opportunity to serve in this Administration," Inglis tweeted this week. "Mr. President, thank you for placing your trust in me and for placing such a high priority on providing a safe, equitable, and resilient cyberspace for all."