Operations
1 MIN READ
Products & Releases

Global Optical Sensor Market to Reach $45.56B by 2030, Rising Demand in Consumer Electronics and IoT Applications

August 02, 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Sensors Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 The global optical sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $45.56 billion by 2030 from $22.41 billion in 2023.

This report on global optical sensor market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global optical sensor market by segmenting the market based on source, type, operation, sensor type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the optical sensor market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned 

  • ams-OSRAM AG
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • IFM Electronic GMBH
  • Keyence Corporation
  • OMRON Corporation
  • Panasonic Holdings Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Rohm Co. Ltd.
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Flourishing Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry in Asia Pacific Region
  • Increasing Adoption of Optical Sensors in IOT Connected Devices
  • Rising Use of Optical Sensors In Medical Applications

Challenges

  • Rising Substitutes For Optical Sensors
  • Lack Of Awareness Of New Technology

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Source

  • LED
  • LASER

by Type

  • Intrinsic Optical Sensors
  • Extrinsic Optical Sensors

by Operation

  • Through-Beam
  • Retro-Reflective
  • Diffuse Reflection

by Sensor Type

  • Fiber Optic Sensor
  • Image Sensor
  • Photoelectric Sensor
  • Ambient Light
  • Others

by Application

  • Pressure and Strain Sensing
  • Temperature Sensing
  • Geological Survey
  • Biometric
  • Others

by Industry Vertical

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Aerospace and Defence
  • Oil and Gas
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Others

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

