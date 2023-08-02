Global Optical Sensor Market to Reach $45.56B by 2030, Rising Demand in Consumer Electronics and IoT Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Sensors Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% to reach $45.56 billion by 2030 from $22.41 billion in 2023.

This report on global optical sensor market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global optical sensor market by segmenting the market based on source, type, operation, sensor type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the optical sensor market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

ams-OSRAM AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Honeywell International Inc.

IFM Electronic GMBH

Keyence Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rohm Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Flourishing Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry in Asia Pacific Region

Increasing Adoption of Optical Sensors in IOT Connected Devices

Rising Use of Optical Sensors In Medical Applications

Challenges

Rising Substitutes For Optical Sensors

Lack Of Awareness Of New Technology

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Source

LED

LASER

by Type

Intrinsic Optical Sensors

Extrinsic Optical Sensors

by Operation

Through-Beam

Retro-Reflective

Diffuse Reflection

by Sensor Type

Fiber Optic Sensor

Image Sensor

Photoelectric Sensor

Ambient Light

Others

by Application

Pressure and Strain Sensing

Temperature Sensing

Geological Survey

Biometric

Others

by Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace and Defence

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48j5x5

