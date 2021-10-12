informa
Former Director of IT and Cybersecurity for Warren Presidential Campaign Launches Personified

Founder and CEO Mike Marotti will lead experts in campaign security to help progressive politicians and organizations with cybersecurity and IT needs.
October 12, 2021
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Marotti, former IT and Cybersecurity Director for Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign, announced today the launch of Personified, a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for progressive campaigns and organizations. The company bringstogether political IT experts to provide internal security, virtual event, and remote workspace services.

"Our mission is to advance the progressive movement by running technology and security programs for our clients, enabling them to focus on their mission-critical work," said Marotti. "Every day there are new cyber threats that can derail campaigns and organizations. Through our unique and tailored approach, we help to keep sensitive data safe and technology running seamlessly."

Marotti has worked in IT for more than a decade and spent the last six years helping progressive organizations streamline and secure their technology. Previously, he was IT Director for Blue State before going on to lead IT, cybersecurity, and threat response operations for Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign. Since then, he's worked with the senator, as well as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other highly visible campaigns and organizations. He will serve as CEO.

He is joined by Natalia Kastenberg, Director of Client Services, who managed IT operations for Warren's presidential campaign and worked on the Biden-Harris Transition's IT Infrastructure and Security team, and Dae Yi, VP of IT and Cybersecurity, who served as Deputy CTO for the 2020 Democratic National Convention and IT Director for the Kamala Harris Presidential Campaign, along with his partner and COO Jess Bergeron.

Personified has offices in Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, and Philadelphia. Formore information, visit personified.tech.

