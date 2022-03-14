Domain Codex Launches New Search Engine Tool for Researching Domain Intelligence

NEW YORK – March 14, 2022 –Erie Data Systems, LLC (Erie, PA) is pleased to announce the launch of Domain Codex, a new search engine tool for researching domain intelligence in a simple-to-use platform.

Domain Codex is designed for cybersecurity, brand protection, open source intelligence, law enforcement and other groups to research domain or website related data. There is nothing else on the market like this powerful tool that allows users to search more than 370 million internet domain names and all associated data.

Domain Codex allows users to search deep data on domain-related information on more than 20 data points across root domains, allowing a broad and extensive search of domain intelligence data. With Domain Codex, users can quickly identify domains by mix and match data points of interest and easily correlate and compare other domains sharing similar or identical data,mmaking it a one-of-a-kind tool for intelligence research.

A spokesperson for Domain Codex said the tool’s creation was inspired by the limitations involved in getting vital information for domain intelligence research – not for one domain but for all the root domains on the internet. Domain Codex crawled the web and created a proprietary database of more than 300 million domain names, which can be used to search for domain intelligence on any combination of more than 25 filters.

Additionally, Domain Codex can be used for brand protection, phishing research and to investigate counterfeit and fraud websites and domains.

Other search engines provide website search, but not specifically root domain and accompanying data points. And many tools only gather one type of data and don’t provide a comprehensive view across domains, the spokesperson explained.

Domain Codex can be used in real time using its live search function.

It can be used for one-off or manual research through a convenient web interface and its API, which supports all major data output formats, and makes it easy to integrate with any current external systems.

Domain Codex also offers custom lists based on keywords, tld count and more.

For more information about Domain Codex, visit domaincodex.com.