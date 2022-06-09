DigiCert Acquires DNS Made Easy

DigiCert has acquired DNS Made Easy, a provider of managed Domain Name System (DNS) services for enterprises, as well as affiliated brands, including Constellix.

The addition of DNS Made Easy enhances the company's certificate validation and lifestyle management portfolio, it said in a company statement on the acquisition. Specifically, DigiCert will integrate domain control validation into its certificate offering and pave the way for simplified DNS configuration, it said.

“The integration of DigiCert and DNS Made Easy adds value to customers,” said Greg Clark, managing partner at Crosspoint Capital Partners and chairman of DigiCert’s Board of Directors, in the statement. “In addition to providing excellent DNS services, this combination enhances the security of certificate validation and enables the automation of future validations, paving the way for automated certificate lifecycle management."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.