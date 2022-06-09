informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Operations
1 min read
article

DigiCert Acquires DNS Made Easy

The certificate management company plans to integrate DNS services throughout its portfolio.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Puzzle pieces being joined together
Source: Maxiphoto via iStock

DigiCert has acquired DNS Made Easy, a provider of managed Domain Name System (DNS) services for enterprises, as well as affiliated brands, including Constellix.

The addition of DNS Made Easy enhances the company's certificate validation and lifestyle management portfolio, it said in a company statement on the acquisition. Specifically, DigiCert will integrate domain control validation into its certificate offering and pave the way for simplified DNS configuration, it said.

“The integration of DigiCert and DNS Made Easy adds value to customers,” said Greg Clark, managing partner at Crosspoint Capital Partners and chairman of DigiCert’s Board of Directors, in the statement. “In addition to providing excellent DNS services, this combination enhances the security of certificate validation and enables the automation of future validations, paving the way for automated certificate lifecycle management."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports