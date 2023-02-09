informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Operations
2 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Cryptographers Decode Secret Letters of Mary, Queen of Scots

Nearly a half-millennium after her execution, encrypted letters from the imprisoned royal offer a fascinating look into early cryptography.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 09, 2023
Miniature painted of Mary Queen of Scots during her captivity by Elizabeth I.
Source: World History Archive via Alamy Stock Photo

A tranche of more than 55 encoded letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots has been uncovered — and decrypted — by a team of cryptographic experts.

Writing while being held for 19 years in the Tower of London for treason by her cousin Queen Elizabeth I, Mary Stuart sent a series of missives to the French Ambassador to the English court, Michel de Castelnau de Mauvissière. The idea was to evade the hawklike scrutiny of Elizabeth's spymaster, Sir Francis Walsingham.

The 16th-century letters (written between 1578 and 1584) were found in the online archives at the National Library of France by an interdisciplinary team consisting of computer scientist George Lasry, pianist Norbert Biermann, and astrophysicist Satoshi Tomokiyo. According to their resulting paper, the cipher uses a typical replacement approach in which symbols were substituted for letters — but with more than 150,000 symbols used in total, the team turned to computerized codebreaking to make them readable, combined with old-fashioned sleuthing.

The effort combined "computerized cryptanalysis, manual codebreaking, and linguistic and contextual analysis," according to the team.

Ciphered letter from Mary Queen of Scots
Source: George Lasry, Norbert Biermann, and Satoshi Tomokiyo (2023) Deciphering Mary Stuart's lost letters from 1578-1584, Cryptologia, DOI: 10.1080/01611194.2022.2160677

The letters' subjects included mulling marriage proposals for Elizabeth, the state of Mary's support in Catholic France, and negotiations around her release and the ascension of her son James VI (future James I of England) to the Scottish throne.

"The existence of a secret communication channel between Mary and Castelnau has been well-known to historians, and it was even known to the English government at the time," the researchers noted in the paper. "Even though its existence was known ... the channel was so secure that its contents [were thought to] have been lost. ... Our new decipherments provide further insights into how this channel was operated, and on the people involved."

EndpointApplication SecurityPrivacy
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Nearly All Firms Have Ties With Breached Third Parties
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Command-Injection Bug in Cisco Industrial Gear Opens Devices to Complete Takeover
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beating the Odds: 3 Challenges Women Face in the Cybersecurity Industry
Shikha Kothari, Senior Security Adviser, Eden Data
Phishers Trick Microsoft Into Granting Them 'Verified' Cloud Partner Status
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports