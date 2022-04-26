informa
Operations
1 min read
article

CISA Taps Veteran CISO Bob Lord for Technical Adviser Role

Lord previously spearheaded security for the Democratic National Committee and held leadership roles at companies including Yahoo, Rapid7, and Twitter.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 26, 2022
Logo of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Source: GK Images via Alamy

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has named Bob Lord to serve as a senior technical adviser to the Cybersecurity Division. 

Lord's deep cybersecurity experience includes time as chief information security officer (CISO) at Yahoo, a CISO-in-residence role at Rapid7, and as Twitter's first hire for its information security program. Most recently, Lord was the first chief security officer (CSO) for the Democratic National Committee. 

“Bob’s decades of experience and unparalleled expertise will be a great asset as we further strengthen our community partnerships, expand the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, and continue our work as the nation’s cyber defense agency to make us more resilient," CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a statement about the appointment this week.  "Bob and I share both a passion for helping Americans stay safe online and a dedication to raising the cybersecurity baseline across the nation. I’m super excited for the creativity he’ll bring to the team." 

