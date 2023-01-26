Center for Cyber Safety and Education Opens 2023 Cybersecurity Scholarship Applications

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, the charitable arm of (ISC)² - the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarships. The scholarships award qualifying information security students financial support as they pursue associate, undergraduate, and graduate degrees. The application period began January 17 with the (ISC)² associates and undergraduate, graduate, and women's scholarships and KnowBe4's women's scholarship all opening for applications.

The scholarships were created to provide financial assistance to aspiring cybersecurity professionals from diverse backgrounds from around the world. Applicants must be pursuing, or plan to pursue, a degree with a focus on cybersecurity, information assurance or a similar field in the fall of 2023 and have at least a 3.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. The Center for Cyber Safety and Education evaluates applicants based on academic excellence, passion for the industry, and financial need.

"Since the launch of our scholarship program in 2011, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education has provided financial aid to more than 700 students pursuing a cybersecurity career path," said Holly Schneider Brown, Center Senior Director. "We aim to remove financial barriers and foster greater diversity by providing additional pathways into the cybersecurity field."

In addition to the financial award, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education's scholarship program provides opportunities for recipients to learn from cybersecurity professionals and past scholarship recipients and get more information about internship and career opportunities. As part of their scholarship, recipients can pursue the Certified in Cybersecurity certification exam for free through the (ISC)² One Million Certified in Cybersecurity program.

The deadline to submit a scholarship application is February 28, 2023. To complete an application and learn more about the scholarship opportunities, please visit https://www.iamcybersafe.org/Scholarships/.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education



The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, formerly (ISC)² Foundation, is a non-profit charity formed by (ISC)² in 2011 as a means to reach the general public and empower students, parents, teachers, and members of society across all age groups and demographics to secure their online life with cybersecurity education and awareness programs. The Center breaks down barriers in exposure and access to the cyber profession and provides opportunities for underserved individuals, groups, and organizations to benefit from the commitment of (ISC)² to the profession.

Visit www.iamcybersafe.org.

About (ISC)²



(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates, and members, nearly 280,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software, and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.