Cartoon Caption Winner: Greetings, Earthlings

2021-05-11

A cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in Jenkins Xray - Test Management for Jira Plugin 2.4.0 and earlier allows attackers to connect to an attacker-specified URL using attacker-specified credentials IDs obtained through another method, capturing credentials stored in Jenkins.



2021-05-11

Jenkins Xray - Test Management for Jira Plugin 2.4.0 and earlier does not perform a permission check in an HTTP endpoint, allowing with Overall/Read permission to enumerate credentials IDs of credentials stored in Jenkins.



2021-05-11

Jenkins P4 Plugin 1.11.4 and earlier does not perform permission checks in multiple HTTP endpoints, allowing attackers with Overall/Read permission to connect to an attacker-specified Perforce server using attacker-specified username and password.



2021-05-11

A cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in Jenkins P4 Plugin 1.11.4 and earlier allows attackers to connect to an attacker-specified Perforce server using attacker-specified username and password.



2021-05-11