Cadien Cyber Response Launches to Deliver Incident Response & Complex Digital Forensics Services

February 06, 2023
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cadien Cyber Response, a US-based incident response and complex digital forensics firm, formally launched operations today and unveiled its team of leading industry and government cyber experts focused on reactive services.

“Our entire team shares a singular belief -- that resolving an incident or digital problem requires flawless execution, incredible confidence, and superior responsiveness,” said engineer-turned-entrepreneur Jason Ingalls, President and Chairman of the Board. “We stand ready on day one to deliver the level of quality and support decision-makers and their advisors need and deserve to adequately resolve consequential problems in the most timely and effective manner.”

Ingalls has assembled a decorated team of leaders across technical services, engagement, and partnership, including Matt Swenson, former Division Chief at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center; former AON Cyber Solutions/Stroz Friedberg executive Judy Branham; and former Dell and Capgemini business risk strategist Mel Sanford. Other technical experts at Cadien similarly hail from federal military, defense or law enforcement or have served notably in the private cybersecurity sector. Cybersecurity veteran James M. Aquilina and business executive Lincoln Holton will serve on the company’s board of directors.

The firm focuses exclusively on reactive services, filling what the company perceives as a gap in the marketplace for dedicated, specialized, and deeply experienced responders and investigators who can navigate the often complex legal or regulatory landscape surrounding critical incidents. Initial services offerings include incident response, digital forensics, expert witness testimony, insider threat investigations, and personalized individual cyber services.

"At Cadien, we are focused on building a team of the industry’s preeminent experts,” said Matt Swenson. “We understand the importance of operating without interruption. Our team of professionals can be trusted to work with speed, precision, and care to protect critical assets."

Cadien Cyber Response is forging direct relationships with companies large and small, with individuals particularly susceptible to cyber threats, and with law firms and other professional services firms engaged to advise in contexts where analysis of digital evidence is critical to resolution.

About Cadien Cyber Response

The Cadien Cyber Response team is comprised of subject matter experts with decades of combined cyber and investigative experience serving government and leading private organizations alike. We have deconstructed some of the most complex cyber incidents, remediated significant data breaches, and helped organizations navigate critical civil, criminal, and regulatory proceedings and internal investigations. Our team understands the speed, discretion, and precision required to successfully bring any incident to resolution.

