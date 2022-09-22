Allurity Acquires Spanish Multinational Aiuken Cybersecurity

Allurity has acquired Spanish multinational Aiuken Cybersecurity, as an important step in its journey to becoming Europe's leading cybersecurity provider. Aiuken brings an entire SOC platform spanning three continents, as well as its Cloud Security and SOC-as-a-Service platforms.

Aiuken Cybersecurity was founded in 2012 by former Telefónica executive Juan Miguel Velasco, who is currently the CEO and will continue to lead the company following this transaction. The company has achieved impressive growth and will continue its journey with Allurity as an accelerator.

According to Juan Miguel Velasco, CEO of Aiuken Cybersecurity, “We are proud to join forces with this flourishing European group that has big ambitions to have a long-term impact and drive our growth in the cybersecurity sector. We believe they will be truly valuable and contribute towards our continued rapid expansion with a shared vision to help organisations secure their digital assets via security solutions that combine the best of human and machine intelligence.”

Allurity CEO Frida Westerberg said: “I am delighted to welcome Aiuken to our growing group, consisting of best-in-class cybersecurity service providers in Europe. Aiuken is an important player in the south of Europe and several other countries in different parts of the world, enabling a true “follow the sun” model. Aiuken brings unique expertise, a scalable tech platform and high ambitions and we are committed to supporting them to reach their full potential. Together we have the common goal of fighting cybercrime and making the world a better place.”

This is the fourth company Allurity has acquired, following the purchases of Swedish companies Arctic Group, ID North and Pulsen IAM. Allurity will continue to add new companies to the group with the goal of improving data protection, reducing the significant cost of cyberattacks and contributing to improving talent and competence in the market.

This goal is fully aligned with the cybersecurity targets set by the EU, which is determined to support important business groups, as it seeks to build regional leaders and secure robust European competition.



About Aiuken Cybersecurity

Aiuken Cybersecurity is a Spain-based international company that safeguards major corporations, telecommunications systems and critical infrastructure. The company offers a full suite of cutting-edge services: detecting, identifying and protecting against cybernetic threats, responding to incidents, and implementing and managing the very latest in 24/7 security technologies.



The company operates in seven countries – Spain, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Chile, Côte d'Ivoire and Puerto Rico – and has over 300 clients and 120 employees.

https://www.aiuken.com/es

About Allurity

Allurity is a group of tech-enabled cybersecurity service providers, comprising best-in-class companies with a common purpose of enabling a safe digital world.

Allurity’s vision is to become the preferred partner of cybersecurity services in Europe. The group offers a full range of cybersecurity services, from proactive to reactive services and software, aimed at improving data protection and reducing the cost of cybercrime.

Allurity's growth strategy is backed by Trill Impact, a Swedish pioneering Impact House with the ambition to create powerful societal impact alongside competitive financial returns.

https://allurity.com/our-group-companies/