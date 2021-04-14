10 Free Security Tools at Black Hat Asia 2021

Researchers are set to demonstrate a plethora of tools for conducting pen tests, vulnerability assessments, data forensics, and a wide range of other use cases.

1 of 11

Image Source: Andrey_Popov via Shutterstock

As in previous years, next month's Black Hat Asia 2021 virtual event will feature a full lineup of free security tools -- some new and some updated versions of existing tools.

Many of these tools are based on open source technologies, include those for conducting penetration tests and vulnerability assessments, data forensics and incident response, malware and network defense, application security, reverse engineering, and Web application security.

Some tools are designed for the security research community. Others are meant to help enterprise security teams address common challenges, such as those related to swift threat detection and mitigation, phishing attacks, and fileless malware.

Black Hat Asia 2021 will be held from Tuesday, May 4, through Friday, May 7. Security researchers and members of the open source community will showcase their offerings via a series of virtual events on Thursday and Friday of that week. Security practitioners, researchers, and testers will have an opportunity to learn more about the tools and how they work during these interactive sessions.

The following is a representative sample of 10 of the 30 tools that researchers will introduce and demonstrate at the event.

Jai Vijayan is a seasoned technology reporter with over 20 years of experience in IT trade journalism. He was most recently a Senior Editor at Computerworld, where he covered information security and data privacy issues for the publication. Over the course of his 20-year ... View Full Bio

Recommended Reading:

1 of 11