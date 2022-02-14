(ISC)² to Pilot Online Proctored Exams for CISSP in U.S., U.K. and Singapore

CLEARWATER, Fla. , Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced registration for an online proctored pilot test for the CISSP exam is now open to candidates in the U.S., U.K. and Singapore.

Built on learnings from the association's first online proctored pilot test in 2021, this pilot program is designed to further assess the viability, and help determine the potential future availability, of online proctoring for (ISC)² certification examinations.

"(ISC)² certifications like the CISSP help cybersecurity professionals advance their careers and achieve their professional development goals," said Dr. Casey Marks, Chief Qualifications Officer, (ISC)². "We recognize that the investment in time and resources to prepare for our certification examinations is substantial. Our expectation is that the learnings from this pilot program will help us further augment our exam delivery capabilities, ensuring the experience is safe, secure and provides candidates with the best possible opportunity to demonstrate their competence, regardless of the examination delivery method."

Assuring Exam Integrity

With exam security the primary objective, (ISC)² has established new identity validation and security processes for this second pilot of online proctored exams. This is the first online exam of its kind administered by Pearson VUE due to the wide array of stringent security controls and processes that have been implemented. Candidates should ensure they are aware of all pilot program processes and procedures.

Online CISSP examinations will be administered February 28 – March 7, 2022 for candidates physically located in the U.S., U.K. and Singapore. Availability is on a first come, first serve basis. The CISSP exam will only be available in English and in the Computerized Adaptive Testing (CAT) format, which has a 3-hour time limit and contains between 100-150 multiple choice items. Results will not be immediately available; all exam results will be held until after a complete statistical and psychometric assessment, which can take 8-10 weeks.

For more information about the registration process and requirements, please read the Online Exam Proctoring FAQ at https://www.isc2.org/Exams/Online-Proctor-Pilot-Test-FAQ. Candidates who meet the qualifications, understand and agree to the conditions and are interested in registering for a certification examination as part of the (ISC)² online proctoring pilot test, can register today with Pearson VUE at https://home.pearsonvue.com/isc2/onvue .

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

