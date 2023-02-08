(ISC)² Makes Certified in Cybersecurity Exam Available in More Languages to Address Global Workforce Shortage

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that the Certified in Cybersecurity℠ exam is available in five additional languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, German and Spanish. Previously, the entry-level certification was only offered in English. This update follows recent language adaptations to the SSCP, CCSP and CISSP certifications in the last year. The certification, part of the association's global One Million Certified in Cybersecurity pledge, offers free Certified in Cybersecurity exams and self-paced education courses for one million people.

"We are facing a global cybersecurity workforce gap of 3.4 million professionals, and one of the greatest challenges is providing entry- and junior-level candidates with the right resources to enter the field," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "By expanding the Certified in Cybersecurity language offerings combined with our One Million Certified in Cybersecurity pledge, our association is taking meaningful and impactful strides to remove barriers and enable more people around the world to start a cybersecurity career."

The 2022 Cybersecurity Workforce Study revealed that more than 464,000 cybersecurity workers joined the profession in 2022. Despite the growth, the demand for cybersecurity workers outpaces the supply. In fact, China faces a shortage of 1.4 million cybersecurity professionals, and Germany needs over 100,000 cybersecurity professionals.

The Certified in Cybersecurity certification prepares a new generation of cybersecurity practitioners to enter the field – from recent university graduates to career changers to IT professionals – seeking to validate their security skills and access pursue a new career.

One Million Certified in Cybersecurity

One Million Certified in Cybersecurity pledges to provide free, entry-level cybersecurity certification exams and self-paced training and educational program courses to one million new professionals starting a career in cybersecurity. 500,000 of the one million exams and course enrollments have been set aside for those within underrepresented demographics, including women and minorities. The Certified in Cybersecurity self-paced training and educational program is now available in Chinese, German and Spanish, with Japanese and Korean coming soon.

Learn more about Certified in Cybersecurity at https://www.isc2.org/Certifications/CC.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, nearly 330,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.