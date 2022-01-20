(ISC)² Appoints Jon France, CISSP, as Chief Information Security Officer

Clearwater, Fla., January 20, 2022 – (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the appointment of Jon France, CISSP, as its first chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, France will report directly to CEO Clar Rosso and will be responsible for leading all cybersecurity operations while serving as an inspirational advocate for security best practices around the world.

France brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading diverse technology and security teams, setting and executing strategy and delivering programs that empower stakeholders and operations while effectively managing risk. He has focused on raising resilience of the broader technology ecosystem and the information that flows through, protecting organizations and consumers.

France will lead the security and risk management strategies for the organization, provide regular risk assessments and strategic insights to senior management and the Board of Directors. He will partner with stakeholders throughout the association to ensure security is ingrained in all aspects of the organization’s strategy. He will publicly represent the association, advocate for its members and promote best practices.

“The role of CISO at (ISC)² is a unique one, and Jon provides us with the experience and passion to lead our security operations and serve as an advocate for our members around the world,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². “Jon has a strong track record of managing multi-disciplinary international teams and delivering results, and he will help (ISC)² to continue our rapid growth and global expansion while ensuring security is always a primary consideration.”

Prior to joining (ISC)², France served as head of industry security for GSMA, a global organization representing the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. In this role, France led the fraud and security function for the global mobile industry and served as part of the company’s leadership team, while supporting the risk management function and becoming a trusted board advisor. He also held the role of global IT & infosecurity director before that.

France previously served as both deputy IT director and business continuity manager at LexisNexis, where he worked for more than 11 years.

France earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Portsmouth and is a graduate of the CIO Academy at the Said Business School, University of Oxford.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.