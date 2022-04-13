informa
Omdia
The XDR Revolution: Threat Detection and Response for All!

In this webinar replay, Omdia outlines the ways in which XDR facilitates faster and easier threat detection and response, and key points organizations should consider when evaluating XDR technology.
Eric Parizo
Principal Analyst, Omdia
April 13, 2022
Principal Analyst Eric Parizo discusses the capabilities and benefits of XDR.
Extended Detection and Response technology, or XDR, has the potential to transform the way in which organizations detect, investigate, and respond to cybersecurity threats. XDR serves to democratize TDIR, making enterprise-grade capabilities available to a wider variety of organizations than ever before. 

In this webinar, Omdia Principal Analyst for Cybersecurity Operations (SecOps) Eric Parizo outlines the capabilities and benefits of XDR, the ways in which XDR facilitates faster and easier threat detection and response, and the key points organizations should consider when researching and evaluating XDR solutions. 

Editor's note: This webinar originally debuted on October 27, 2021.

