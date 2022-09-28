Jamf Announces Intent to Acquire ZecOps, to Provide a Market-Leading Security Solution for Mobile Devices as Targeted Attacks Continue to Grow

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire ZecOps Inc., a leader in mobile detection and response.

This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization's mobile security posture, accelerating mobile security investigations from weeks to minutes, leverage known indicators of compromise (IOC) at-scale, and identify sophisticated 0- or 1-click attacks on a much deeper scale.

"I am very excited to bring ZecOps' market-leading advanced mobile detection and response capabilities into the Jamf platform," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. "We believe ZecOps has built a differentiated solution that meets a very important need for many organizations — the ability to thoroughly detect and investigate threats that target mobile users so they can confidently use these powerful devices for work. This capability further propels our goal of continuing to bridge the gap between what Apple provides and the enterprise requires."

Mobile devices now account for 59% of global website traffic, and according to the 2022 Verizon Mobile Security Index, close to half (45%) of companies said that they have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the past 12 months.

ZecOps will bring important capabilities to the Jamf platform to help address the growing trend of targeted mobile attacks. Jamf offers robust management and mobile security capabilities for iOS devices; however, access to deeper insights into potential security exploits is technically challenging and requires physical access to the device, which is difficult in a remote work environment. ZecOps is a robust, unparalleled solution that provides the deepest layer of insight and assurance for security-conscious customers with high-value targets that need something more. ZecOps provides the same level of visibility currently available for macOS through Jamf Protect but for iOS, making it capable of detecting the kinds of sophisticated mobile threats that Apple's Lockdown mode aims to prevent. With ZecOps, users can have both Lockdown mode and ZecOps software operating at the same time.

Advanced threat hunting on mobile devices

Advanced protection of mobile devices requires a layered approach. Proactive investigation and analysis complement device management and mobile threat defense for more advanced detections and preventative protections. ZecOps enables advanced threat hunting by capturing and analyzing logs from iOS and Android devices at the operating system layer, allowing security operations and incident response teams to perform automatic or on-demand mobile cyber investigations.

Digital forensics and incident response

Security teams are already drowning in data. Event logs, analyst reports, third-party threat intelligence feeds, and more are produced regularly for applications, endpoints, and network infrastructure. Mobile has historically been left out of this data feed. Many investigation teams lack expertise in modern mobile platforms. ZecOps' sophisticated digital forensics capabilities provides Security Operation Center (SOC) teams with unique mobile threat intelligence to uncover zero-day attacks. ZecOps does the heavy lifting for SOC teams, saving months of work per investigation. The solution automatically constructs a timeline of suspicious events and indicators of compromise to demonstrate when and how a device was impacted.

Privacy conscious

Data privacy is extremely important to Jamf. ZecOps shares Jamf's commitment to safeguarding user data by ensuring log collection doesn't include the user's material personal data such as photos, videos, text messages and call logs, and only leveraging low-level system information and diagnostics data to the cloud for analysis. ZecOps analysis can also take place on-premises to meet various organizations' and governments data privacy requirements.

"We founded ZecOps to catch hidden 0-click and 1-click attacks," said Zuk Avraham, co-founder and CEO, ZecOps. "By combining with Jamf, we can offer our customers a truly powerful mobile threat intelligence and threat hunting capabilities that will keep up with the evolving threat landscape without compromising the user experience."

This transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

About ZecOps

ZecOps develops the world's most powerful platform to discover and analyze mobile cyber attacks. Used by world-leading enterprises, governments and individuals globally, ZecOps Mobile Detection and Response platform provides a realistic and scalable approach to mobile threat hunting. ZecOps enables automated discovery of 0-day attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), delivering anti cyber-espionage capabilities within minutes.

