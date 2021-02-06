Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Mobile

6/8/2021
04:53 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

FBI Issued Encrypted Devices to Capture Criminals

A sting operation delivered devices into the hands of global criminals and used the intelligence gathered to stop drug crimes.

The FBI this week detailed the results of a years-long sting operation that centered around issuing encrypted devices – normally used for conducting secretive illegal activity – directly into criminal hands.

In an effort called Operation Trojan Shield, the FBI worked with Australian Federal Police and several other international agencies to launch an encrypted communications platform and supply more than 12,000 devices to hundreds of criminal organizations around the world. The sting resulted in the arrests of hundreds of alleged criminals in Australia and across Europe, officials report. 

The devices that were distributed are typically purchased by criminals through word-of-mouth referral networks and offer data encryption tools. They can also be wiped clean remotely if they fall into the hands of law enforcement. These devices often sell for $1,200 to $2,000 USD and are "designed for maximum secrecy and to avoid court-authorized access needed by law enforcement," according to the FBI.

"The FBI's San Diego Field Office was the hub for the more than 100 agents and analysts and 80 linguists who were pooled together for the operation that began with the takedown of the encrypted phone provider Phantom Secure," FBI officials said in a statement.

In 2018, officials charged Phantom Secure executives for facilitating narcotics trafficking by providing encrypted devices to criminals. After the device provider shuttered, officials then seized on the gap in the market among criminals who buy these devices and launched their own operation. The network of FBI-issued devices allowed officials to insert a master key into each device to decrypt and store messages as they were transmitted.

These devices generated a carbon copy of each message for the FBI to assess and analyze. The FBI then sent information to partner agencies and were able to seize thousands of kilograms of narcotics, and millions of dollars from criminal activity, because of the information gleaned from the devices.

"Encrypted devices have been and continue to be a safe haven for criminal organizations, in particular the leadership of these organizations—providing them a platform for their communications that we have not had access to," said FBI San Diego Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jamie Arnold in a statement. 

"For the agents on the investigative team and our federal and international partners, this was a creative and innovative way for us to get behind that firewall and see what was happening among the leadership of these criminal organizations."

More details on the operation can be found here

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Commentary
What the FedEx Logo Taught Me About Cybersecurity
Matt Shea, Head of Federal @ MixMode,  6/4/2021
News
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
A View From Inside a Deception
Sara Peters, Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  6/2/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-31807
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-08
An issue was discovered in Squid before 4.15 and 5.x before 5.0.6. An integer overflow problem allows a remote server to achieve Denial of Service when delivering responses to HTTP Range requests. The issue trigger is a header that can be expected to exist in HTTP traffic without any malicious inten...
CVE-2021-33712
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-08
A vulnerability has been identified in Mendix SAML Module (All versions &lt; V2.1.2). The configuration of the SAML module does not properly check various restrictions and validations imposed by an identity provider. This could allow a remote authenticated attacker to escalate privileges.
CVE-2020-26136
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-08
In SilverStripe through 4.6.0-rc1, GraphQL doesn't honour MFA (multi-factor authentication) when using basic authentication.
CVE-2021-22216
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-08
A denial of service vulnerability in all versions of GitLab CE/EE before 13.12.2, 13.11.5 or 13.10.5 allows an attacker to cause uncontrolled resource consumption with a very long issue or merge request description
CVE-2021-22220
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-08
An issue has been discovered in GitLab affecting all versions starting with 13.10. GitLab was vulnerable to a stored XSS in blob viewer of notebooks.