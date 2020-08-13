Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

8/24/2020
Dark Reading Staff
CISA Releases 5G Security Guidelines

The new document defines lines of effort for developing security for the growing 5G network.

The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released the National Strategy to Secure 5G as directed by the United States National Cyber Strategy.

Within the strategy there are four defined lines of effort and five strategic initiatives to implement that strategy. The lines of effort are Facilitate Domestic 5G Rollout; Assess Risks to & Identify Core Security Principles of 5G Infrastructure; Address Risks to United States Economic and National Security During Development and Deployment of 5G Infrastructure Worldwide; and Promote Responsible Global Development and Deployment of 5G.

The five strategic initiatives are:

  1. Support 5G policy and standards development by emphasizing security and resilience
  2. Expand situational awareness of 5G supply chain risks and promote security measures
  3. Partner with stakeholders to strengthen and secure existing infrastructure to support future 5G deployments
  4. Encourage innovation in the 5G marketplace to foster trusted 5G vendors
  5. Analyze potential 5G use cases and share information on risk management strategies

For more, read here and here.

