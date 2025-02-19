Multiple Russia-aligned threat groups are actively targeting the Signal Messenger application of individuals likely to exchange sensitive military and government communications related to the country's war with Ukraine.

For now, the activity appears limited to persons of interest to Russia's intelligence services, according to researchers at Google's Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG), who spotted it recently. But the tactics the threat actors are using in the campaign could well serve as a blueprint for other groups to follow in broader attacks on Signal, WhatsApp, Telegram, and other popular messaging apps, GTIG warned in a blog post this week.

Likely to Become More Prevalent

"We anticipate the tactics and methods used to target Signal will grow in prevalence in the near-term and proliferate to additional threat actors and regions outside the Ukrainian theater of war," Google threat analyst Dan Black wrote in the post.

Two of the Russian cyber-espionage groups that Google observed targeting Signal are UNC5792 — a threat actor that Ukraine's CERT tracks as UAC-0195 — and UNC4221 (aka UAC-0185). The goal of the attackers in both cases is to trick targeted victims into unknowingly linking their Signal account to an attacker-controlled device so any incoming messages are simultaneously available on the linked device.

The attacks are taking advantage of "linked devices," a feature of the Signal app that allows users to securely connect and synchronize their account across multiple devices. However, the tactics that each threat group uses to get targets to unwittingly link their accounts have been slightly different.

UNC5782's ploy has been to send invitations asking targeted individuals to join a Signal group by sharing a malicious QR code with them. While the invitations look identical to Signal's group invite, the threat actors have modified them so that anyone social-engineered into scanning the QR code ends up linking their account to a UNC592-controlled device instead.

The other threat group, UNC4221, is using a customized phishing kit that impersonates parts of Kropyva, an application that Ukraine's military uses for artillery guidance, to try and social-engineer Signal Messenger users of interest. The threat actor has established Kropyva-themed phishing sites with the QR code directly embedded on them. It has also set up phishing sites pretending to contain legitimate Signal instructions for device linking to encourage scam victims into scanning their malicious QR code.

Broad Threat Actor Interest

Google identified UNC4221 and UNC5782 as two of several Russian and Belarusian groups that are targeting Signal Messenger to spy on persons of interest. Not all attacks by UNC4221 and UNC578 have involved device linking. Russia's infamous Sandworm cyber-sabotage group (which Google tracks as APT44) has been stealing Signal messages from a target's Signal database or local storage files, using a combination of malware tools. Similarly, Turla, a threat actor that the US government has tied to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), is doing the same using a lightweight PowerShell script that it deploys after gaining access to a target environment. Another threat actor from the region targeting Signal Messenger, according to Google, is Belarus-linked UNC1151, which uses the Robocopy Windows file-copying tool to copy and store Signal messages and attachments for future theft.

The flurry of activity targeting Signal is a sign of broader attacker interest in secure messaging apps used by those in espionage and intelligence gathering, including politicians, military personnel, activists, privacy advocates, and journalists. The apps' security features, which include end-to-end encryption of text, voice, and video with minimal data collection practices, have made it a popular tool for at-risk individuals and communities. It has also made the app "a high-value target for adversaries seeking to intercept sensitive information that could fulfill a range of different intelligence requirements," Google's Black wrote.

Signal is not the only target. Russian groups have also targeted Telegram and WhatsApp users in the same way, Black said. He pointed to a recent Microsoft report on attacks by Russian group Star Blizzard (aka Coldriver, Blue Charlie, Callisto, and UNC4057) that targeted WhatsApp accounts belonging to current and former government officials and diplomats.

Significantly, attacks targeting WhatsApp can affect businesses as well. Although WhatsApp — like Signal, Telegram and other messenger apps — is primarily consumer-focused, numerous businesses worldwide use the app. WhatsApp even has a business version that it has positioned as a tool that businesses can use to engage with customers, accelerate sales, and deliver customer support.