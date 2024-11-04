Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: Aerialist's Choice
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
November 4, 2024
When you let go of that trapeze, you really want your teammates to be ready to catch you. Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite will win its wordsmith a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Nov. 27, 2024 deadline:
• Email [email protected] with the subject line "Edge November Toon."
• Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner
Shout out — and a $25 Amazon gift card — to Joseph Ayella, a recurring winner, for sending us the winning caption for last month's "And For My Next Trick..." cartoon.
"I call this trick the woman-in-the-middle attack."
Some noteworthy contenders included: "All we could get was half a FTE for security assessments," "And with this SIEM solution, we could cut a half of our SOC analysts," and "I'm glad he's not the hacker." A big thank you to all who participated.
