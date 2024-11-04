Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Name That Edge Toon: Aerialist's Choice

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

November 4, 2024

1 Min Read
A trapeze artist releasing a trapeze while two other trapeze artists are holding phones and other electronics.
Source: John Klossner

When you let go of that trapeze, you really want your teammates to be ready to catch you. Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite will win its wordsmith a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Nov. 27, 2024 deadline:

• Email [email protected] with the subject line "Edge November Toon."

• Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 Amazon gift card — to Joseph Ayella, a recurring winner, for sending us the winning caption for last month's "And For My Next Trick..." cartoon.

EdgeToon_October2024.jpg

"I call this trick the woman-in-the-middle attack."

Some noteworthy contenders included: "All we could get was half a FTE for security assessments," "And with this SIEM solution, we could cut a half of our SOC analysts," and "I'm glad he's not the hacker." A big thank you to all who participated.

About the Author

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
