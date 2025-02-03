News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
Though Windows, iOS, and macOS users won't need to make any changes, Android users are advised to remove their Defender VPN profiles.
February 3, 2025
Microsoft is notifying users that it will no longer support the Privacy Protection VPN feature within the Microsoft Defender app, as the feature will be removed on Feb. 28.
Microsoft Defender is a tool to check files or apps downloaded and installed on a device for any malicious software, as well as run scans of files already on a system. It works alongside third-party antimalware solutions and is included as part of a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription.
Microsoft plans to eliminate only the VPN feature, and will still provide device protection, identity theft monitoring, and credit monitoring in the US.
The support update document announcing the change did not have a lot of detail, but stated that removing the privacy protection benefit will allow the company to "invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs." The document also notes the company routinely evaluates the effectiveness of its features.
Though Windows, iOS, and macOS users won't have to take any action, Microsoft provided instructions for Android users to follow this month, as the VPN profile must be removed from devices manually.
"Not removing the Defender VPN profile on your Android device will not cause any impact to your device but it's recommended to remove it as it won't be used by Defender to provide protection," stated Microsoft.
Android users can follow the steps below to remove their Defender VPN profile:
Open the Settings app
Search for "VPN"
Users should see a "Microsoft Defender" VPN profile in the list of VPN profiles if they've onboarded to privacy protection.
Click on the "Info" icon and remove the profile
