News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.

Microsoft Sets End Date for Defender VPNMicrosoft Sets End Date for Defender VPN

Though Windows, iOS, and macOS users won't need to make any changes, Android users are advised to remove their Defender VPN profiles.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

February 3, 2025

1 Min Read
Microsoft logo on top of a black and grey background
Source: CryptoFX via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

Microsoft is notifying users that it will no longer support the Privacy Protection VPN feature within the Microsoft Defender app, as the feature will be removed on Feb. 28.

Microsoft Defender is a tool to check files or apps downloaded and installed on a device for any malicious software, as well as run scans of files already on a system. It works alongside third-party antimalware solutions and is included as part of a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription.

Microsoft plans to eliminate only the VPN feature, and will still provide device protection, identity theft monitoring, and credit monitoring in the US.

The support update document announcing the change did not have a lot of detail, but stated that removing the privacy protection benefit will allow the company to "invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs." The document also notes the company routinely evaluates the effectiveness of its features.

Though Windows, iOS, and macOS users won't have to take any action, Microsoft provided instructions for Android users to follow this month, as the VPN profile must be removed from devices manually.

"Not removing the Defender VPN profile on your Android device will not cause any impact to your device but it's recommended to remove it as it won't be used by Defender to provide protection," stated Microsoft.

Android users can follow the steps below to remove their Defender VPN profile:

  1. Open the Settings app

  2. Search for "VPN"

  3. Users should see a "Microsoft Defender" VPN profile in the list of VPN profiles if they've onboarded to privacy protection.

  4. Click on the "Info" icon and remove the profile

Read more about:

News Briefs

About the Author

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

Skilled writer and editor covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events
Latest Articles in DR Technology
Read More DR Technology