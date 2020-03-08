A Most Personal Threat: Implantable Medical Devices

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05

In etcd before versions 3.3.23 and 3.4.10, a large slice causes panic in decodeRecord method. The size of a record is stored in the length field of a WAL file and no additional validation is done on this data. Therefore, it is possible to forge an extremely large frame size that can unintentionally ...



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05

LimeSurvey 4.3.2 allows reflected XSS because application/controllers/LSBaseController.php lacks code to validate parameters.



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05

USVN (aka User-friendly SVN) before 1.0.9 allows XSS via SVN logs.



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05

IBM UrbanCode Deploy (UCD) 6.2.7.3, 6.2.7.4, 7.0.3.0, and 7.0.4.0 is vulnerable to an XML External Entity Injection (XXE) attack when processing XML data. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to expose sensitive information or consume memory resources. IBM X-Force ID: 181848.



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05