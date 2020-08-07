Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management
IoT

A Most Personal Threat: Implantable Devices in Secure Spaces

Do implantable medical devices pose a threat to secure communication facilities? A Virginia Tech researcher says they do, and the problem is growing.

Nearly a decade ago, researchers made international news by demonstrating that an implantable medical device — an insulin pump — could be hacked via radio and controlled to the detriment of its user. Even earlier research indicated that heart monitors could be hacked to provide incomplete or erroneous data from their sensors. These two cases shared a trait also shared by most of the implantable medical device security research that has followed.

Most of the research has been focused on how the devices could be manipulated to harm the user. Alan Michaels tries to answer a very different question with his research: Could an implantable medical device be hacked to harm a third party?

Michaels, director of the Electronic Systems Lab at the Virginia Tech Hume Center, has a very specific third party in mind. He's interested in the threat a "rogue" implantable device might pose to a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) — a special facility where sensitive and classified information can be worked on and discussed. 

The issue, Michaels says, is that insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors, heart monitors, and more are electronic devices that have radio communications capabilities. From the viewpoint of the SCIF, the fact that they're involved with human health is almost irrelevant.

"We're all paranoid, you know. I mean, we can pick up what could happen," Michaels explains, "but we also have to be practical about the true risk." And calculating that true risk is the focus of his research.

Part of that risk begins when the devices are manufactured. "We're most interested in the fact that devices are mostly not manufactured in the United States," Michaels says. For the reason location matters, he turns to the example of the popular DJI drones, which were found to have encrypted tunnels back to the manufacturer in China, through which the drones' telemetry data was communicated. "Why would I not believe that the same thing is occurring [in implantable devices]?" he asks.

Michaels is most interested in the possibility that a third party might hack into a user's device and use it as a point of entry for the SCIF — a point of entry that would then allow the third party to pivot to other, much more sensitive systems.

Attack pivots become more of a concern as devices become more capable. Michaels points to fitness trackers and similar devices as wearable systems that some SCIFs now allow because of the health benefits. And yet, "Basically it is a smartwatch that starts to look a lot like a personal computer. It really is very capable," he says.

And some of these wearables are more than just step counters that can easily be removed at the SCIF's door. "We found one called 'Adam' that's an asthma monitor," Michaels says. "And it basically gives you a predictive warning that you're about to have a major asthma attack." He points out, "That's harder to take off because you're not worried about your 10,000 steps — you may actually have an asthma attack while in the facility."

So far, SCIF administrators have dealt with implantable devices through one-off waivers for the wearers. That may be fine for a single employee in a single facility, but Michaels says his team has calculated that there could easily be more than 100,000 individuals with implantable devices who have a regular need to access a SCIF. That's a lot of waivers, he believes.

So far, Michaels says, there has been relatively little recognition of this as an issue in secure facilities, with existing rules driven by HR as much as cybersecurity. "We want to protect the information and support the individual. Yet there comes a point which you probably deny entry," he adds, and that point may be coming sooner than many people think.

The reason for the rapid arrival rests on medical devices in the research pipeline. Michaels mentions a "bionic eyeball" that might provide sight but also have sufficient intelligence to pose a threat.

Michaels' research points him to a broad conclusion: "Make sure you give the support to the individual to do their work, but we think there needs to be a balance with mitigations."

Michaels will be presenting results of his research at Black Hat, in a session titled "Carrying Our Insecurities with Us: The Risks of Implanted Medical Devices in Secure Spaces" at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5.

Related content:

Curtis Franklin Jr. is Senior Editor at Dark Reading. In this role he focuses on product and technology coverage for the publication. In addition he works on audio and video programming for Dark Reading and contributes to activities at Interop ITX, Black Hat, INsecurity, and ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 7/9/2020
Introducing 'Secure Access Service Edge'
Rik Turner, Principal Analyst, Infrastructure Solutions, Omdia,  7/3/2020
Russian Cyber Gang 'Cosmic Lynx' Focuses on Email Fraud
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  7/7/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
Special Report: Computing's New Normal, a Dark Reading Perspective
This special report examines how IT security organizations have adapted to the "new normal" of computing and what the long-term effects will be. Read it and get a unique set of perspectives on issues ranging from new threats & vulnerabilities as a result of remote working to how enterprise security strategy will be affected long term.
Flash Poll
The Threat from the Internet—and What Your Organization Can Do About It
The Threat from the Internet—and What Your Organization Can Do About It
This report describes some of the latest attacks and threats emanating from the Internet, as well as advice and tips on how your organization can mitigate those threats before they affect your business. Download it today!
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-15526
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
In Redgate SQL Monitor 7.1.4 through 10.1.6 (inclusive), the scope for disabling some TLS security certificate checks can extend beyond that defined by various options on the Configuration &gt; Notifications pages to disable certificate checking for alert notifications. These TLS security checks are...
CVE-2020-10756
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
An out-of-bounds read vulnerability was found in the SLiRP networking implementation of the QEMU emulator. This flaw occurs in the icmp6_send_echoreply() routine while replying to an ICMP echo request, also known as ping. This flaw allows a malicious guest to leak the contents of the host memory, re...
CVE-2020-12421
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
When performing add-on updates, certificate chains terminating in non-built-in-roots were rejected (even if they were legitimately added by an administrator.) This could have caused add-ons to become out-of-date silently without notification to the user. This vulnerability affects Firefox ESR &lt; 6...
CVE-2020-12422
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
In non-standard configurations, a JPEG image created by JavaScript could have caused an internal variable to overflow, resulting in an out of bounds write, memory corruption, and a potentially exploitable crash. This vulnerability affects Firefox &lt; 78.
CVE-2020-12423
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
When the Windows DLL &quot;webauthn.dll&quot; was missing from the Operating System, and a malicious one was placed in a folder in the user's %PATH%, Firefox may have loaded the DLL, leading to arbitrary code execution. *Note: This issue only affects the Windows operating system; other operating sys...