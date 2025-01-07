Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: Greetings and Salutations
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.
January 7, 2025
Who are you? Who is the person behind the machine? Security involves asking people who they are all the time. Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene. Our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Jan. 28, 2025 deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Edge January Toon."
Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (New! Bluesky, too!)
Last Month's Winner
Shout out — and a $25 Amazon gift card — to Marcello Delcaro, winner of the July contest "Cyber Cloudburst," for sending us the winning caption for December's "Shackled!" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "Corporate says we're free to innovate — just not free to leave," "Now I know why they are called control systems," and "Phase 3 of the Cyber Kill Chain-Exploitation." A big thank you to all who participated.
