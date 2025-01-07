Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Name That Edge Toon: Greetings and Salutations

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

January 7, 2025

1 Min Read
Two people standing in front of a robot and looking at a person inside the robot's torso.
Source: John Klossner

Who are you? Who is the person behind the machine? Security involves asking people who they are all the time. Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene. Our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Jan. 28, 2025 deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Edge January Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (New! Bluesky, too!) (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 Amazon gift card — to Marcello Delcaro, winner of the July contest "Cyber Cloudburst," for sending us the winning caption for December's "Shackled!" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "Corporate says we're free to innovate — just not free to leave," "Now I know why they are called control systems," and "Phase 3 of the Cyber Kill Chain-Exploitation." A big thank you to all who participated.

edge-toon-dec2024-final.jpg

About the Author

John Klossner

John Klossner

Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Latest Articles in The Edge
Read More The Edge