Clutch Security Launches With NHI Platform

Identity is more than just logins and passwords. Enterprise defenders now have to consider that attackers can target and breach their networks by stealing and abusing non-human identities, such as API keys, secrets, tokens, and service accounts.

Clutch Security has emerged from stealth with its Universal Non-Human Identity (NHI) Security platform to give security teams complete visibility into all of an organization's non-human identities. The platform allows security teams to understand which NHIs exist within the organization and identifies associated risks. The platform prioritizes the risks based on severity and business impact and provides tailored remediation advice to address those risks.

The modern technology stack spans cloud services, software-as-a-service applications, on-premises software, digital vaults, code repositories, continuous integration/continuous delivery pipelines, and data warehouses, which means identity and access management requires working with both human and non-human identities. Adversaries like to target NHIs because they are distributed — making them difficult to track — and usually have elevated privileges. Clutch estimated a 1-to-45 human-to-non-human ratio in many organizations.

As part of the launch, Clutch Security announced it has raised a $8.5 million seed funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The round included Merlin Ventures, Cyber Club London (CCL), and individual investors, including Exabeam co-founder Nir Polak, serial co-founder Shlomo Kramer (Imperva, Check Point, Cato Networks), and HashiCorp co-founder Armon Dadgar. Clutch CEO and co-founder Ofir Har-Chen was the former COO at Hunters.