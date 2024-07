BlueVoyant Unveils Edge Security Operations Platform

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, an industry-leading cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of its innovative Cyber Defense Platform. The platform integrates internal, external, and supply chain defense solutions into a single, cloud-native platform designed to measure and strengthen cyber defense posture in a cost-effective manner.

The mission of security operations teams has expanded from protecting the organization's internal networks to also include external threats from supply chain vendors, the digital fraudsters, and the dark web. However, multiple point solutions introduce complexity in management and provide a fragmented view of cyber posture.

BlueVoyant's Cyber Defense Platform provides AI-powered, next-generation security operations across enterprises' entire attack surface. It processes data and alerts from internal networks, supply chains, and the clear, deep, and dark web. This all leads to improvements in scalability, productivity, and enterprises' cyber risk posture.

The platform offers a variety of products and services to strengthen and manage an organization's cyber defense, including: