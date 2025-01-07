1Password Acquires SaaS Access Management Provider Trelica

NEWS BRIEF

1Password on Monday announced that it has acquired SaaS access management provider Trelica. Although terms of the transaction was not disclosed, 1Password said it is the largest acquisition by company revenue in its 18-year history.

1Password provides password management and other online identity-based services. This acquisition will build on 1Password's effort to expand its Extended Access Management offering, a platform that secures identities and manages access and permissions applications and devices, the company said. Launched last year, the platform is designed to ensure that employee devices, identities and apps are trusted before granting access to enterprise resources.

Founded in 2018, UK-based Trelica offers a suite of tools for managing and securing SaaS applications such as tools for employee onboarding and offboarding, discovering shadow IT deployments, SaaS operations, spend optimization and access management. With shadow IT and SaaS sprawl increasing the risk of security breaches, security teams rely on automated application discovery tools to identify unmanaged apps, streamline user provisioning and access governance, and enforcing security policies.

"Trelica addresses critical challenges that haven't been solved by traditional solutions like single sign-on (SSO), mobile device management (MDM) and SaaS security posture management (SSPM)," 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner wrote in a blog post announcing the deal. "These include provisioning and de-provisioning users, reclaiming unused licenses, monitoring permission drift, and adjusting access during role changes. Trelica prioritizes IT administrators' most time-consuming tasks while maintaining a secure environment."

With Shadow IT discovery capabilities from Trelica, the 1Password Extended Access Management platform will provide organizations with a repeatable framework for bringing unmanaged apps into full compliance under IT and security management while empowering employees to use the tools that enhance their productivity, 1Password said in a statement.

Besides 1 Password, Trelica lists over 300 SaaS integrations with SaaS providers such as Adobe, Atlassian, Cisco CrowdStrike, Google, HubSpot, JFrog, LastPass, ManageEngine, Marketo, Microsoft, Okta, Paax8, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Snyk, Sophos, TeamViewer, Workday, Workspace One and Zoom.