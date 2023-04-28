TXOne: Industrial Security Is Evolving to Keep the Operation Running

Terence Liu and Jeff DePasse of TXOne Networks talk about the heightened profile of critical infrastructure in the National Cybersecurity Strategy, as well whether policies for information technology can also work for operational technology (OT). They discuss the kinds of threats that are reshaping the evolution of industrial security solutions. Liu and DePasse also share their thoughts on the efficacy of zero trust in OT applications.

Dr. Terence Liu is the CEO of TXOne Networks, a global leader in industrial cybersecurity that provides practical solutions to secure and accelerate the progress of automation and data exchange in the industrial world. TXOne Networks' customized solutions are designed specifically for operational technology (OT) environments and industrial control systems (ICS) to ensure their reliability and safety from cyberattacks.

Jeff DePasse leads the TXOne Networks Americas team with over 22 years of experience in cybersecurity. He has held various sales, channel, and management roles across 5 different organizations including Cylance and Trend Micro.