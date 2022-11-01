Network Perception and Check Point Software Technologies Partner to Tighten the Security of OT Firewall Environments

Network Perception , innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions that protect mission-critical assets, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced the integration of security technologies, making it possible to ensure that OT firewall environments are properly configured and continuously verified for the protection of critical assets.

Check Point provides the security infrastructure while Network Perception’s NP-View platform protects critical assets by providing compliance verification, cybersecurity visibility and operational velocity, allowing for the continuous verification and visualization of the security posture. Network Perception NP-View uses the Check Point Security Management Restful API to import network device configurations, offline or continuously, to instantly visualize network architecture, identifying all points of network connectivity and the exposure of protected assets. The combined solution verifies access to ports and services across different trust zones to protect mission critical assets.

“Checking for firewall misconfigurations and conflicting rules sounds easy, but manual audits on dozens or hundreds of firewalls can take days or weeks of time - and one error or omission can expose your network to security vulnerabilities and risks,” said Robin Berthier, CEO of Network Perception. “Integrating with Check Point ensures that a security infrastructure is configured the best way possible, protecting networks from the latest threats.”

“Network Perception’s platform takes essential auditing technology and makes it continuous for proactive OT network security that builds cyber resiliency,” said Jason Min, Head of Business Development at Check Point Software Technologies. “By integrating our technologies, our joint solution allows for a fully consolidated cyber security architecture that protects business and OT infrastructure against sophisticated cyber-attacks across networks, endpoint, cloud and mobile.”

For more information on the integration between Network Perception NP-View and Check Point, please view this short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZfHHmWAmEw

About Network Perception

Network Perception proactively protects industrial control systems by ensuring network access security as the first line of perimeter defense. Our monitoring software provides complete network transparency and continuous mapping to better support cybersecurity compliance and enable greater cyber resiliency. For more information, visit www.network-perception.com.