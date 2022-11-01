Mission Secure Releases Sentinel 5.0 Platform, Enabling Context-Aware, Zero Trust Security for Critical Infrastructure OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mission Secure, a leader in OT and ICS cybersecurity, today announced the release of its Sentinel 5.0 platform, a milestone in enabling Zero Trust security architectures for critical infrastructure. The Sentinel 5.0 platform provides dynamic, context-aware cybersecurity policy monitoring and enforcement for operational technology systems.

"Zero Trust architectures are the most powerful and practical way to increase safety and reduce risk for industrial cyber-physical processes," says Jens Meggers, Executive Chairman of Mission Secure. "With Sentinel 5.0, we are launching a game changer that allows granular implementation of access policies from the physical signal all the way to the cloud. It is whitelisting on steroids: industrial strength, context-driven, intrusion prevention and mitigation."

Zero Trust is a well-established IT cybersecurity principle that has yet to be widely adopted in industrial OT. It eliminates implicit trust in the network perimeter by validating every stage of digital interaction continuously. In the absence of Zero Trust architectures, industrial operators often rely on disjointed collections of tools, such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and endpoint vulnerability scanning, without fully gaining the ability to manage and secure industrial operating environments.

With Sentinel 5.0, Mission Secure launches a platform that allows operators to define and enforce granular policies based on a wide range of inputs, including network traffic, attempted remote access, asset firmware versions and vulnerabilities, and the actual digital or analog signal generated by physical devices.

While the Sentinel 5.0 platform includes standard capabilities such as passive monitoring, asset discovery, and alerting, the platform's core component is a fine-grained policy engine that enables highly sophisticated, OT-specific workflows:

Creating access control policies to define the conditions under which users or applications can send commands to an industrial device.

Identifying firmware state and vulnerabilities, as well as limiting access to only fully-patched systems.

Alerting and acting on anomalies in physical signals, and isolating systems that show abnormal behavior.

Supporting root cause analysis by correlating network events with sensor outputs.

Mission Secure also announced a technology partnership with Verve Industrial, the leading provider of IT-OT asset inventory and vulnerability management solutions. "Going beyond perimeter detection to protect the most vulnerable and critical OT assets at the endpoint level is a significant step forward toward securing the cyber-physical process," said John Livingston, CEO of Verve.

"Zero Trust is a long journey for industrial operators," said Chet Mroz, President of Mission Secure. "Sentinel 5.0 marks a bold step into the future for our customers as they start their journey."

Verve Industrial Protection has ensured reliable and secure industrial control systems for over 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial's Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit www.verveindustrial.com.

Mission Secure is a leader in cybersecurity for operational technology and industrial control systems, helping customers gain visibility and control over their critical assets. With unmatched threat detection and policy enforcement capabilities, Mission Secure enables effective Zero Trust architectures for customers in manufacturing, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries. Learn more at www.missionsecure.com.