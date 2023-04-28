informa
ICS/OT Security
1 MIN READ
video

How An Identity-First Approach Can Stop Attacks on Critical Infrastructure

Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss identity and access management in the context of critical infrastructure.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood
Source: Informa Tech

Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood traces the rapid rise of critical infrastructure attacks back to the Colonial Pipeline attack a few years ago, noting the vulnerability of both information and operational technologies. He also discusses multi-layer identity and access management, which can reduce, if not eliminate, critical infrastructure attacks. Greatwood also compares and contrasts various approaches to zero-trust security to safeguard critical assets.

Duncan Greatwood is the CEO at Xage. Most recently, he was an executive at Apple, helping to lead a number of Apple's search-technology projects and products. Prior to Apple, Duncan was CEO of Topsy Labs, the leader in social media search and analytics acquired by Apple in 2013. Prior to Topsy, he was founder and CEO of PostPath Inc., the email, collaboration and security company acquired by Cisco in 2008.

