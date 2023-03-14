informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
ICS/OT Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

CISA Trials Ransomware Warning System for Critical Infrastructure Orgs

An agency team will identify vulnerabilities being exploited by ransomware groups and alert organizations ahead of attacks, CISA says.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 14, 2023
CISA logo
Source: GK images via Alamy

An anti-ransomware project launched by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will proactively track common vulnerabilities being exploited by ransomware gangs, and alert exposed organizations to the risks to help them mitigate the threat before a cyberattack occurs.

The Ransomware Vulnerability Warning Pilot (RVWP) program started out by alerting 93 organizations open to the recent Microsoft Exchange Service "ProxyNotShell" vulnerability, which was under open attack by ransomware operators in the wild, the CISA announcement explained. The intention is for the RVWP to replicate the model on a larger scale and help critical infrastructure organizations stave off future ransomware attacks.

"Ransomware attacks continue to cause untenable levels of harm to organizations across the country, including target rich, resource poor entities like many school districts and hospitals," Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, said about the program in CISA's announcement. “The RVWP will allow CISA to provide timely and actionable information that will directly reduce the prevalence of damaging ransomware incidents affecting American organizations."

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceOperationsAttacks/Breaches
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Employees Are Feeding Sensitive Biz Data to ChatGPT, Raising Security Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
5 Lessons Learned From Hundreds of Penetration Tests
Nick Merritt, Vice President of Security Products and Services, Halo Security
SVB Meltdown: What It Means for Cybersecurity Startups' Access to Capital
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Inside Threat: Developers Leaked 10M Credentials, Passwords in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports