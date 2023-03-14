Camozzi Group and Radiflow Announce Collaboration on Industrial Systems Cybersecurity

Brescia, Istanbul, Tel Aviv, March 14th, 2023 — Camozzi Group, a leading provider of Industrial Automation solutions, and Radiflow, part of Sabanci Holding and a global player in Industrial Cybersecurity and Operational Technology (OT), have announced a collaboration agreement to implement cybersecurity technologies across Camozzi's production sites.

The collaboration between Camozzi Group and Radiflow aims to strengthen the resilience and security of industrial infrastructures in any sector, recognizing cybersecurity as a core strategic business pillar. The risks of OT Cybersecurity attacks aimed at productive systems have become a fast-growing phenomenon in Italy and around the world. The collaboration seeks to identify vulnerabilities and sources of attacks while relying on high-performance risk management systems.

According to Exprivia's latest threat report, the total number of detected threats in Italy was 2,600 in 2022, which is double the number registered in 2021 and four times higher than those registered in 2020. Therefore, it is crucial for enterprises to understand the level of risk exposure and secure their technology systems by adopting advanced software and platforms, as well as through organizational and training models suitable for the new challenges of OT and IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) security.

The collaboration with Radiflow will enable Camozzi Group to maximize security and stability further. Already characterized by an elevated level of technology reliability, this collaboration reinforces Camozzi Group's commitment to its customers' security and stability.

The partnership between Camozzi Group and Radiflow will undoubtedly lead to strengthened cybersecurity for industrial systems, making Camozzi Group a safer and more secure provider of Industrial Automation solutions.

About Camozzi Group

Founded in 1964, Camozzi Automation proposes a product range including components, systems and technologies for the Industrial Automation field, the control of fluids - both liquids and gases - and applications dedicated to the Transportation and Life Science industries.

Camozzi Automation’s offering includes ever more IIoT products and solutions. We work on both the digitalisation of production processes and the creation of real cyber-physical systems, to enable the integration of mechanical, electronic and digital elements, constantly improving process performance and the management of the data chain.

About Radiflow

Radiflow is an OT Cyber Security company that has unique tools to protect and manage digital OT assets for the long term. Radiflow works directly with Managed Security Service Providers to oversee the discovery and management of all relevant data security points. Radiflow’s unique pinpoint approach brings the businesses’ team into the fold, trading the industry’s one-size-fits-all approach for a calculated, focused, and secured system without inhibiting communication or productivity. With offices in Europe and the US, Radiflow’s solution is installed in over 6000 sites around the globe.