Palindrome Technologies Approved as Cybersecurity Label Administrator for FCC's IoT Program
January 8, 2025
PRESS RELEASE
PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palindrome Technologies has been conditionally approved as a Cybersecurity Label Administrator (CLA) for the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) voluntary Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Labeling Program.
As a CLA, Palindrome will evaluate and certify IoT products that meet FCC cybersecurity standards.
Qualified products will bear the "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark" label.
This program is designed to incentivize manufacturers to meet higher cybersecurity standards and differentiate trustworthy products in the marketplace, and most importantly, help consumers make informed decisions about the products they use in their homes.
Peter Thermos, Palindrome CEO, stated, "We are honored to support the FCC's efforts in strengthening IoT security and building consumer trust. Our expertise in security assurance testing of network devices and products positions us well for this role."
Palindrome will provide manufacturers with:
Streamlined application review and management for FCC IoT Label usage authorization
Assistance with preparation for certification
Guidance throughout the certification process
Testing and certification of IoT products
Awareness and training
The program offers benefits to manufacturers, connected infrastructure, and consumers by raising cybersecurity standards and providing clear information about device security.
For more information, visit the Palindrome Technologies website.
About Palindrome Technologies:
Since 2005, Palindrome Technologies has been a trusted cybersecurity partner to Fortune 500 companies and growing organizations that want to engineer cyber resilience in emerging threat environments. With a focus on excellence, curiosity, and integrity, Palindrome helps clients defend against cyberattacks across all attack surfaces, including hardware, software, network-to-cloud, people, and emerging technologies.
