Name That Toon: Tug of War
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
September 16, 2024
Are the robots really taking over? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Oct. 16, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading September Toon."
Last Month's Winner
A round of congratulations goes to Vanilla Cyber's Renen Wasserman, whose caption for August's "Security Games" contest nailed first place:
Thanks to all who participated. Some noteworthy contenders included "This new threat detection method is 10% better than our old one," "Blindfolded and Breached: The Modern Cybersecurity Nightmare," and "This 5th level of multi-authentication may be taking things too far."
