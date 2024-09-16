Name That Toon: Tug of War

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

September 16, 2024

Come up with caption for cartoon of a person and a robot struggling for control of a mobile phone. Two people are watching and commenting.
Source: John Klossner

Are the robots really taking over? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Oct. 16, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading September Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

A round of congratulations goes to Vanilla Cyber's Renen Wasserman, whose caption for August's "Security Games" contest nailed first place:

DRtoon_Aug2024-winner.jpg

Thanks to all who participated. Some noteworthy contenders included "This new threat detection method is 10% better than our old one," "Blindfolded and Breached: The Modern Cybersecurity Nightmare," and "This 5th level of multi-authentication may be taking things too far."

About the Author

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

