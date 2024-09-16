Name That Toon: Tug of War

Are the robots really taking over? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Oct. 16, 2024, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading September Toon."

Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

A round of congratulations goes to Vanilla Cyber's Renen Wasserman, whose caption for August's "Security Games" contest nailed first place:

Thanks to all who participated. Some noteworthy contenders included "This new threat detection method is 10% better than our old one," "Blindfolded and Breached: The Modern Cybersecurity Nightmare," and "This 5th level of multi-authentication may be taking things too far."