Grupo Bimbo Ventures Announces Investment in NanoLock Security

January 13, 2025

2 Min Read

PRESS RELEASE

New York City, January 13, 2025 — Grupo Bimbo Ventures, the venture capital arm of Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading baking company and a significant player in the snack industry, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in NanoLock Security, a global leader in OT cybersecurity and management solutions for industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure. This investment underscores Grupo Bimbo's commitment to embrace innovation that can benefit global markets and needs.

The food industry plays a critical role in national resilience. However, it has increasingly become a target for cyber threat actors. Food manufacturers manage complex and diverse industrial systems across multiple sites, creating vulnerabilities that threat actors can exploit. The use of third-party contractors for system maintenance and updates further heightens risks if not properly monitored.

NanoLock Security's solutions are designed to protect industrial systems, ensuring the integrity and security of critical operations. Their zero-trust approach provides centralized, global enforcement of security policies across diverse industrial environments. This flexibility is crucial for maintaining the security and operational integrity of manufacturing facilities worldwide.

As a global leader in the baking industry, Grupo Bimbo understands the importance of ensuring uninterrupted production and uphold the highest standards of quality and safety. NanoLock's proven expertise and successful deployments with leading manufacturers in APAC, US, Israel & EU align perfectly with Grupo Bimbo's vision for a secure and resilient future in the food sector.

"We are excited to partner with NanoLock Security and leverage their advanced solutions to enhance food operations worldwide," said Constantino Matouk Iriondo, VP Global Bimbo Ventures. "This investment reflects our dedication to ensuring a safer world, and we are impressed with how NanoLock’s customers, from different sectors, are benefiting from their unique technology and capabilities."

Grupo Bimbo Ventures is a minority shareholder of NanoLock Security, having invested alongside Awz Ventures. Awz Ventures has a proven track record of pioneering multi-use, innovative deep-tech investments. It has led NanoLock’s investment from inception in 2018 through subsequent rounds.

About Grupo Bimbo Ventures

Grupo Bimbo Ventures is the venture capital arm of Grupo Bimbo, the world's leader and largest baking company and a significant player in the snack industry.

About NanoLock Security

NanoLock Security is a global leader in OT cybersecurity and management solutions for industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure. NanoLock provides comprehensive protection of operational technology environments, ensuring the integrity, resilience and security of critical systems and infrastructure.

