CISA and US and International Partners Publish Guidance for OT Owners and OperatorsCISA and US and International Partners Publish Guidance for OT Owners and Operators

January 16, 2025

1 Min Read
PR Logo

PRESS RELEASE

Today, CISA — along with U.S. and international partners — released joint guidance Secure by Demand: Priority Considerations for Operational Technology Owners and Operators when Selecting Digital Products. As part of CISA’s Secure by Demand series, this guidance focuses on helping customers identify manufacturers dedicated to continuous improvement and achieving a better cost balance, as well as how Operational Technology (OT) owners and operators should integrate secure by design elements into their procurement process.

Critical infrastructure and industrial control systems are prime targets for cyberattacks. The authoring agencies warn that threat actors, when compromising OT components, target specific OT products rather than specific organizations. Many OT products are not designed and developed with Secure by Design principles and often have easily exploited weaknesses. When procuring products, OT owners and operators should select products from manufacturers who prioritize security elements identified in this guidance.

For more information on questions to consider during procurement discussions, see CISA's Secure by Demand Guide: How Software Customers Can Drive a Secure Technology Ecosystem. To learn more about secure by design principles and practices, visit Secure by Design.

Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

Closed padlock on digital background
Application Security
Microsoft Rings in 2025 With Record Security UpdateMicrosoft Rings in 2025 With Record Security Update
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jan 14, 2025
4 Min Read
A white device with the word Fortinet written on it against a red background
Threat Intelligence
Zero-Day Security Bug Likely Fueling Fortinet Firewall AttacksZero-Day Bug Likely Fueling Fortinet Firewall Attacks
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Jan 14, 2025
4 Min Read
A person in a hooded sweatshirt holding a tablet device with the word "infostealer" appearing around them in red and blue
Threat Intelligence
Cyberattackers Hide Infostealers in YouTube Comments, Google Search ResultsCyberattackers Hide Infostealers in YouTube Comments
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Jan 13, 2025
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers