Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

12/23/2019
11:15 AM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Former NY Hospital Employee Admits to Stealing Colleagues' Data

Richard Liriano pleads guilty to compromising hospital computers and co-workers' email accounts, as well as stealing personal files and photos.

The former IT employee of a New York City-area hospital has pled guilty to stealing colleagues' credentials and logging into various accounts to steal private and confidential files, the Department of Justice reports. He used this access to view photos, videos, and other data.

Between 2013 and 2018, the allegations state, Richard Liriano abused his administrative access to log into employee accounts and copy his colleagues' personal documents, including tax records and personal photographs, onto his own machine. To do this, he installed malicious programs, including a keylogger, onto victims' machines so he could capture their credentials.

Over the course of this time frame, Liriano stole the usernames and passwords of about 70 or more email accounts belonging to hospital employees or people associated with them. He then obtained unauthorized access to password-protected email, social media, photography, and other online accounts where the victims were registered.

"Liriano's disturbing crimes not only invaded the privacy of his coworkers; he also intruded into computers housing vital healthcare and patient information, costing his former employer hundreds of thousands of dollars to remediate," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement. Liriano's intrusions into the hospital networks caused more than $350,000 in losses.

Read more details here.

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's top story: "5 Pieces of GDPR Advice for Teams Without Privacy Compliance Staff."

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
5 Security Resolutions to Prevent a Ransomware Attack in 2020
Shawn Taylor, Senior Systems Engineer at ForeScout,  12/18/2019
Few Firms Use Segmentation, Despite Security Benefits
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  12/18/2019
Don't Make Security Training a 'One-and-Done'
Dennis Dillman, VP of Security Awareness at Barracuda Networks,  12/17/2019
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The Year in Security: 2019
This Tech Digest provides a wrap up and overview of the year's top cybersecurity news stories. It was a year of new twists on old threats, with fears of another WannaCry-type worm and of a possible botnet army of Wi-Fi routers. But 2019 also underscored the risk of firmware and trusted security tools harboring dangerous holes that cybercriminals and nation-state hackers could readily abuse. Read more.
Flash Poll
How Data Breaches affect the Enterprise
How Data Breaches affect the Enterprise
Organizations use a wide range of tools and best practices for protecting against cyberattacks. But malicious efforts targeting end users are driving the need for a more people-focused approach to cybersecurity. Find out what we discovered by downloading this Dark Reading report today!
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2019-19930
PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
In libIEC61850 1.4.0, MmsValue_newOctetString in mms/iso_mms/common/mms_value.c has an integer signedness error that can lead to an attempted excessive memory allocation.
CVE-2019-19931
PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
In libIEC61850 1.4.0, MmsValue_decodeMmsData in mms/iso_mms/server/mms_access_result.c has a heap-based buffer overflow.
CVE-2019-11045
PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
In PHP versions 7.2.x below 7.2.26, 7.3.x below 7.3.13 and 7.4.0, PHP DirectoryIterator class accepts filenames with embedded \0 byte and treats them as terminating at that byte. This could lead to security vulnerabilities, e.g. in applications checking paths that the code is allowed to access.
CVE-2019-11046
PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
In PHP versions 7.2.x below 7.2.26, 7.3.x below 7.3.13 and 7.4.0, PHP bcmath extension functions on some systems, including Windows, can be tricked into reading beyond the allocated space by supplying it with string containing characters that are identified as numeric by the OS but aren't ASCII numb...
CVE-2019-11047
PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
When PHP EXIF extension is parsing EXIF information from an image, e.g. via exif_read_data() function, in PHP versions 7.2.x below 7.2.26, 7.3.x below 7.3.13 and 7.4.0 it is possible to supply it with data what will cause it to read past the allocated buffer. This may lead to information disclosure ...