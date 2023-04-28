informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Endpoint
1 MIN READ
video

Your Attack Surface May Be Growing, But You Can Still Contain Your Risk

Lookout CEO Jim Dolce joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss remote work and the expanding attack surface.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Lookout CEO Jim Dolce
Source: Informa Tech

Lookout CEO Jim Dolce talks about the expansion of attack surfaces with more work-from-home and hybrid work employees, and has some suggestions for locking down devices, apps, and end users. He discusses state and federal bans on usage of TikTok in the workplace, and whether the private sector should follow suit. Dolce also describes specific use cases for more effective results with endpoint security solutions.

Jim Dolce is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Lookout. He has been the founder of four successful technology companies and has held executive positions at both Juniper Networks, Inc. and Akamai Technologies, Inc. Jim joined Lookout in March 2014 to guide the cybersecurity company into its next stage of growth. That included re-architecting Lookout’s products, leadership, and workforce to serve large businesses and government agencies that seek to embrace the benefits of mobility without sacrificing security.

Mobile
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports