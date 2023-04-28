Your Attack Surface May Be Growing, But You Can Still Contain Your Risk

Lookout CEO Jim Dolce talks about the expansion of attack surfaces with more work-from-home and hybrid work employees, and has some suggestions for locking down devices, apps, and end users. He discusses state and federal bans on usage of TikTok in the workplace, and whether the private sector should follow suit. Dolce also describes specific use cases for more effective results with endpoint security solutions.

Jim Dolce is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Lookout. He has been the founder of four successful technology companies and has held executive positions at both Juniper Networks, Inc. and Akamai Technologies, Inc. Jim joined Lookout in March 2014 to guide the cybersecurity company into its next stage of growth. That included re-architecting Lookout’s products, leadership, and workforce to serve large businesses and government agencies that seek to embrace the benefits of mobility without sacrificing security.