Worldwide Enterprise Endpoint Security Industry to 2027: Focus on Antivirus, Firewall, Endpoint Device Control, and Anti-Spyware/Anti-Malware

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Endpoint Security Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Endpoint security is the technique of preventing harmful actors and campaigns from exploiting endpoints or entry points of end-user devices such as PCs, laptops, and mobile devices. Endpoint security solutions on a system or cloud protect against cybersecurity threats. Endpoint security has progressed beyond antivirus software to supply comprehensive security against sophisticated malware and new zero-day dangers.

Nation-states, hacktivists, organized crime, and purposeful and unintentional insider threats all pose a hazard to businesses of all sizes. Endpoint security is frequently referred to as cybersecurity's frontline, and it is one of the first places where businesses attempt to defend their networks. Due to several benefits, such as cost savings with cloud storage, compute scalability, and low maintenance requirements, enterprise use of SaaS-based or cloud-delivered endpoint security solutions continues to grow.

The growing number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices with access to sensitive data has created a tremendous need for endpoint security solutions, which is expected to drive the market.

In today's environment, mobile gadgets such as smartphones and tablets have become necessary for both individuals and businesses. The number of employees using their phones for work is fast expanding, and mobile devices and applications have presented a slew of new attack vectors and data security challenges.

These cyber dangers range from Trojans and viruses to botnets and toolkits, and they can have a significant impact on the broader network, putting sensitive and private data at risk. For example, according to the Mobile Security Report 2021 by Check Point, 97 percent of businesses globally were hit by mobile attacks that used several attack vectors. At least one employee in 46 percent of those businesses downloaded a malicious app to their phone.

According to the same report, nearly every firm had at least one smartphone malware assault in 2020. The mobile network was responsible for 93 percent of the attacks. As previously stated, around 40% of all mobile devices are at risk of being targeted by cyber-attacks. As a result, businesses are increasingly implementing endpoint security solutions to secure their networks and give secure access to confidential data to their employees.

As a result, factors such as increased mobile and wireless device usage, advancements in connectivity infrastructure around the world, and dropping mobile device prices are all expected to have a significant impact on the endpoint security industry. For instance, according to Ericsson, there are already over six billion smartphone subscribers worldwide, with several hundred million more expected in the next years.

By 2026, the number of smartphone users is predicted to increase to 7516 million. Employees at firms are increasingly using their personal mobile devices to access corporate data owing to the growing BYOD trend. However, it poses security concerns, necessitating powerful endpoint security solutions to protect sensitive company data, resulting in significant demand.



However, the lack of awareness about endpoint security among the general public, as well as the fact that many enterprises are struggling to deal with security threats and data breaches as a result of a lack of understanding about endpoint security, is expected to limit the market expansion.

By region, the Asia Pacific and North America are expected to hold a notable share in the global enterprise endpoint security market during the forecast period.

North America and Asia-Pacific are predicted to have a significant share of the global enterprise endpoint security market. Applying technology to restrict threats on organizational endpoints and the rising penetration of mobile devices that are initially prone to endpoint attacks are two reasons supporting the market expansion in these regions.

For instance, in July 2021, SentinelOne and ConnectWise established a partnership to strengthen their security relationship. MSPs will be able to obtain SentinelOne Control and SentinelOne Complete as standalone products from ConnectWise rather than having to purchase them as part of the SOC-targeted Fortify Endpoint offering.

Similarly, in September 2020, Palo Alto Networks and OPSWAT expanded their partnership to add support for new endpoint platforms and IoT devices in GlobalProtect and Prisma Access for branch offices, retail locations, and mobile users. The integration detects and evaluates the state of the endpoint as well as any third-party security programs installed on it. The Host Information Profile (HIP) gathers data about the network's endpoints' security state, used to implement gateway policies.

COVID-19 Insights

The COVID-19 outbreak compelled enterprises all around the world to mobilize swiftly in order to secure large numbers of remote workers and expand their tooling beyond traditional security measures. With the growing number of cybercrimes in 2020, the market for global enterprise endpoint security has been positively impacted by the pandemic.

For instance, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) systems were subjected to a large DDoS attack in March 2020. In the same month, a cyberattack hit databases at the University Hospital in Brno, one of the Czech Republic's main centers for COVID-19 blood testing. As a result, doctors could not complete coronavirus testing and had to postpone several surgical procedures.

