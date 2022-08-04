informa
/
Endpoint
1 min read
article

Time to Patch VMware Products Against a Critical New Vulnerability

A dangerous VMware authentication-bypass bug could give threat actors administrative access over virtual machines.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 04, 2022
bug on microchip to illustrate a software bug
Source: South West Images Scotland via Alamy

Several VMware products need to be patched against a critical flaw that would allow authentication bypass for on-premises implementations.

The latest VMware bug is being tracked under CVE-2022-31656 and has a CVSSv3 base score of 9.8, according to the company. 

The VMWare advisory reported the products affected include: 

  • VMware Workspace ONE Access (Access)
  • VMware Workspace ONE Access Connector (Access Connector)
  • VMware Identity Manager (vIDM)
  • VMware Identity Manager Connector (vIDM Connector)
  • VMware vRealize Automation (vRA)
  • VMware Cloud Foundation
  • vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager

"It is extremely important that you quickly take steps to patch or mitigate these issues in on-premises deployments," the company warned in a security advisory. "If your organization uses ITIL methodologies for change management, this would be considered an 'emergency' change."

