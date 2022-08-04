Time to Patch VMware Products Against a Critical New Vulnerability

Several VMware products need to be patched against a critical flaw that would allow authentication bypass for on-premises implementations.
The latest VMware bug is being tracked under CVE-2022-31656 and has a CVSSv3 base score of 9.8, according to the company.
The VMWare advisory reported the products affected include:
- VMware Workspace ONE Access (Access)
- VMware Workspace ONE Access Connector (Access Connector)
- VMware Identity Manager (vIDM)
- VMware Identity Manager Connector (vIDM Connector)
- VMware vRealize Automation (vRA)
- VMware Cloud Foundation
- vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager
"It is extremely important that you quickly take steps to patch or mitigate these issues in on-premises deployments," the company warned in a security advisory. "If your organization uses ITIL methodologies for change management, this would be considered an 'emergency' change."