Vault Vision Launches One Click Passwordless Logins With Passkey User Authentication

authentication platform for developers announced the launch of passkey
authentication technology enabling secure and convenient logins on modern
devices. Legacy passwords are central to website and app security, but 81% of
hacking-related breaches leveraged either stolen and/or weak passwords. A Google
study found that 75% of Americans are frustrated with passwords and 43% have
shared their password with someone. Passkey auth aims to solve an inherent
weakness in passwords with support from Apple, Google and Microsoft on all
modern browsers and devices.
For application users, passkey is an easier replacement for passwords. With
passkey, users can sign in to applications with biometric authentication such as
a fingerprint or facial verification, PIN, or pattern, unlocking them from
having to remember and manage passwords. A user can sign into applications on
all modern devices using a passkey, which can be created on a mobile phone and
used to sign in to a website on a separate laptop. Passkey authentication makes
it phishing-resistant and brute force attacks, and one the most secure
authentication methods available today. Vault Vision's one click passwordless
login drastically improves the user registration and login workflow with the
addition of passkey.
For developers, Vault Vision's user authentication platform enables easy
integration of passwordless logins into any website or application built on
React, Node, Python, Go and low code platforms like Webflow. Developers can
leverage Vault Vision's open sourced examples available as GitHub repos in
React, Node, Python and Go, which can be deployed with auto-generated and
pre-set copy-and-paste environment configuration stanzas. These repos offer an
implementation insight into the integration flows with auth use cases. "Vault
Vision is the only passwordless-first auth platform that does not require a
password during setup." said Neil Proctor, CEO and Founder, Vault Vision. "Our
technology enables developers to register without passwords and start creating
local development environments with our user auth in less than a minute. For end
users, the convenience of passwordless login drives user registration and login
growth with facial recognition, fingerprint & pin based verification on all
modern devices".
The addition of passkey auth and passwordless logins makes Vault Vision's one of
the most secure authentication platform with its privacy-first architecture.
Vault Vision is the only authentication platform that protects end user privacy
from password breaches by eliminating use of third-party scripts and low quality
sdk's. With the average authentication tool employing an average of eight
tracking elements, Vault Vision maintains zero third-party dependence
eliminating vendor breach risk for developers and the ability to operate in
air-gapped and secure operating environments.
Vault Vision offers free developer sandboxes and expert help with your free
trial, learn more here.
About Vault Vision
Vault Vision is a no code user authentication platform that enables developers
to easily deploy user auth & passwordless logins on React, Python, Go, Node
applications and low code platforms like Webflow. Vault Vision's authentication
technology increases login engagement and drives user registration growth with
OpenID Connect (OIDC), FIDO2 and passkey logins. End users benefit from Vault
Vision's convenient authentication features like passkey facial recognition,
fingerprint, pin based verification, OIDC logins for Apple, Google and
Microsoft, two-factor auth (2FA), multi-factor auth (MFA), universal time-based
one-time password (TOTP) auth, SSO with email and hardware key auth. Vault
Vision's is a FIDO Alliance member and its user authentication technology is
OpenID Certified.