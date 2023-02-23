Vault Vision Launches One Click Passwordless Logins With Passkey User Authentication

Vault Vision, a leading userauthentication platform for developers announced the launch of passkeyauthentication technology enabling secure and convenient logins on moderndevices. Legacy passwords are central to website and app security, but 81% ofhacking-related breaches leveraged either stolen and/or weak passwords. A Googlestudy found that 75% of Americans are frustrated with passwords and 43% haveshared their password with someone. Passkey auth aims to solve an inherentweakness in passwords with support from Apple, Google and Microsoft on allmodern browsers and devices.For application users, passkey is an easier replacement for passwords. Withpasskey, users can sign in to applications with biometric authentication such asa fingerprint or facial verification, PIN, or pattern, unlocking them fromhaving to remember and manage passwords. A user can sign into applications onall modern devices using a passkey, which can be created on a mobile phone andused to sign in to a website on a separate laptop. Passkey authentication makesit phishing-resistant and brute force attacks, and one the most secureauthentication methods available today. Vault Vision's one click passwordlesslogin drastically improves the user registration and login workflow with theaddition of passkey.For developers, Vault Vision's user authentication platform enables easyintegration of passwordless logins into any website or application built onReact, Node, Python, Go and low code platforms like Webflow. Developers canleverage Vault Vision's open sourced examples available as GitHub repos inReact, Node, Python and Go, which can be deployed with auto-generated andpre-set copy-and-paste environment configuration stanzas. These repos offer animplementation insight into the integration flows with auth use cases. "VaultVision is the only passwordless-first auth platform that does not require apassword during setup." said Neil Proctor, CEO and Founder, Vault Vision. "Ourtechnology enables developers to register without passwords and start creatinglocal development environments with our user auth in less than a minute. For endusers, the convenience of passwordless login drives user registration and logingrowth with facial recognition, fingerprint & pin based verification on allmodern devices".The addition of passkey auth and passwordless logins makes Vault Vision's one ofthe most secure authentication platform with its privacy-first architecture.Vault Vision is the only authentication platform that protects end user privacyfrom password breaches by eliminating use of third-party scripts and low qualitysdk's. With the average authentication tool employing an average of eighttracking elements, Vault Vision maintains zero third-party dependenceeliminating vendor breach risk for developers and the ability to operate inair-gapped and secure operating environments.Vault Vision offers free developer sandboxes and expert help with your freetrial, learn more here.Vault Vision is a no code user authentication platform that enables developersto easily deploy user auth & passwordless logins on React, Python, Go, Nodeapplications and low code platforms like Webflow. Vault Vision's authenticationtechnology increases login engagement and drives user registration growth withOpenID Connect (OIDC), FIDO2 and passkey logins. End users benefit from VaultVision's convenient authentication features like passkey facial recognition,fingerprint, pin based verification, OIDC logins for Apple, Google andMicrosoft, two-factor auth (2FA), multi-factor auth (MFA), universal time-basedone-time password (TOTP) auth, SSO with email and hardware key auth. VaultVision's is a FIDO Alliance member and its user authentication technology isOpenID Certified.