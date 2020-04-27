Top 10 Cyber Incident Response Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

From lack of planning to rushing the closure of incidents, these mistakes seriously harm IR effectiveness.

1 of 11

Image Source: Adobe (metamorworks)

A well-run cyber incident response team (CIRT) can prove the ultimate backstop for a cybersecurity program by stopping an early intrusion from turning into a full-blown data breach. At the very least, a CIRT can minimize the impact of breaches when they do fly under the radar.

While many cybersecurity organizations today field early CIRTs, not nearly as many run them well.

According to cybersecurity experts who have helped organizations clean up after disastrous security breaches, many of those events were made so much worse due to incident response (IR) failures. And those failures tend to cluster around the same common IR mistakes that enterprises make time and again.

The pundits point to the following top 10 mistakes, along with advice on how to avoid them.

Ericka Chickowski specializes in coverage of information technology and business innovation. She has focused on information security for the better part of a decade and regularly writes about the security industry as a contributor to Dark Reading. View Full Bio

1 of 11