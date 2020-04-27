Top 10 Cyber Incident Response Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-7067PUBLISHED: 2020-04-27
In PHP versions 7.2.x below 7.2.30, 7.3.x below 7.3.17 and 7.4.x below 7.4.5, if PHP is compiled with EBCDIC support (uncommon), urldecode() function can be made to access locations past the allocated memory, due to erroneously using signed numbers as array indexes.
CVE-2018-21178PUBLISHED: 2020-04-27
Certain NETGEAR devices are affected by a stack-based buffer overflow by an authenticated user. This affects R7800 before 1.0.2.40, R9000 before 1.0.2.52, WNDR3700v4 before 1.0.2.92, WNDR4300 before 1.0.2.94, WNDR4300v2 before 1.0.0.50, WNDR4500v3 before 1.0.0.50, and WNR2000v5 before 1.0.0.62.
CVE-2018-21179PUBLISHED: 2020-04-27
Certain NETGEAR devices are affected by a stack-based buffer overflow by an authenticated user. This affects D6100 before 1.0.0.57, D7800 before 1.0.1.30, R7500 before 1.0.0.122, R7500v2 before 1.0.3.24, R7800 before 1.0.2.40, R9000 before 1.0.2.52, WNDR3700v4 before 1.0.2.92, WNDR4300 before 1.0.2....
CVE-2018-21180PUBLISHED: 2020-04-27
Certain NETGEAR devices are affected by a stack-based buffer overflow by an authenticated user. This affects D6100 before 1.0.0.57, R7800 before 1.0.2.40, R9000 before 1.0.2.52, WNDR3700v4 before 1.0.2.92, WNDR4300 before 1.0.2.94, WNDR4300v2 before 1.0.0.50, WNDR4500v3 before 1.0.0.50, and WNR2000v...
CVE-2020-1722PUBLISHED: 2020-04-27
A flaw was found in all ipa versions 4.x.x through 4.8.0. When sending a very long password (>= 1,000,000 characters) to the server, the password hashing process could exhaust memory and CPU leading to a denial of service and the website becoming unresponsive. The highest threat from this vulnera...