ThycoticCentrify Integrates Secret Server With Privileged Access Management Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced it has leveraged the power of the ThycoticCentrify platform to integrate with Secret Server , its industry-recognized privileged account and session management solution. The combination avails Secret Server customers to a range of SaaS services, establishing the foundation of modern PAM strategies and centralizing access and visibility to credentials for faster time to access, risk identification, and resolution.

ThycoticCentrify's 'better together' vision of modern PAM has rapidly taken shape with its latest 21.7 release. Recognized worldwide for its ease of use and robust feature set, Secret Server takes the next step forward by integrating with the platform – a shared collection of SaaS services designed for modern hybrid organizations. Customers now have access to credentials vaulted in multiple Secret Server instances from a single portal. In addition, Secret Server can now consume platform capabilities such as enhanced remote access with VPN-less login and extensive second factors for multi-factor authentication (MFA).

"Our platform is the foundational layer that connects ThycoticCentrify's core vaulting and privilege elevation solutions, leveraging the similar cloud architectures of each to deliver new insights and value for modern, hybrid enterprises," said David McNeely, Chief Technology Officer at ThycoticCentrify. "Centralizing access empowers security and IT teams to quickly access a range of accounts across multiple vaults, whether optimizing day-to-day operations or during time-critical instances such as active cyber-attacks."

Embrace Zero Trust with fine-grained privilege elevation

With the 21.7 release of its Cloud Suite product, ThycoticCentrify also delivers centralized, fine-grained control of access and privilege for Windows and Linux servers. With PAM policies centrally managed in the platform, organizations can scope varying degrees of privileged access that better align with job functions, allowing administrators to elevate permissions, just-in-time, to run privileged applications or commands.

Consistent management of Linux identities across namespaces

Unless their identity is consistent, when users log in to different Linux systems, mount central file shares, and create files and folders, the file system can deny access, affecting productivity. In the 21.7 release, when a user with a Linux profile defined in the platform logs into a Linux server, Cloud Suite ensures their correct profile attributes are associated with the session. The clients on the host systems perform user identifier and group identifier rationalization and preserve this across user sessions. Resource access is assured, avoiding a disruption in usage.

For more information about the 21.7 release and integration of Secret Server with the ThycoticCentrify platform, read the release notes .

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.