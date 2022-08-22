Thanks to the pandemic and working from home, endpoint visibility remains one of the biggest challenges for infosec professionals. Tanium’s Chris Hollenbeck explains how converged endpoint management helps overcome those obstacles. He also addresses the reality of siloed systems and how security professionals can overcome the challenges with integrating them. And Hollenbeck discusses what organizations can do to maximize endpoint visibility in order to keep their users and their data secure.
1 min read
video
Tanium: Taking A Deeper Cut At Converged Endpoint Management
Tanium’s Chris Hollenbeck explains how converged endpoint management helps overcome obstacles to endpoint visibility.
Dark Reading
More Insights
Editors' Choice
Webinars
- Black Hat Spring Trainings - June 13-16 - Learn More
- Preventing Attackers from Navigating Your Enterprise Systems
- Protecting Enterprise Data from Malicious Insiders
- Cybersecurity Outlook 2022 - December 8 Virtual Event
- Beyond Patch Management: Next-Generation Approaches to Finding and Fixing Vulnerable Code
White Papers
More Insights