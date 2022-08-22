informa
Endpoint
1 min read
video

Tanium: Taking A Deeper Cut At Converged Endpoint Management

Tanium’s Chris Hollenbeck explains how converged endpoint management helps overcome obstacles to endpoint visibility.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 22, 2022
Dark Reading

Thanks to the pandemic and working from home, endpoint visibility remains one of the biggest challenges for infosec professionals. Tanium’s Chris Hollenbeck explains how converged endpoint management helps overcome those obstacles. He also addresses the reality of siloed systems and how security professionals can overcome the challenges with integrating them. And Hollenbeck discusses what organizations can do to maximize endpoint visibility in order to keep their users and their data secure.

Remote Workforce
