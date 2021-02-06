Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Endpoint

6/9/2021
05:38 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

RSA Spins Off Fraud & Risk Intelligence Unit

The new company, called Outseer, will continue to focus on payment authentication and fraud detection and analysis.

RSA Security will spin out its Fraud & Risk Intelligence division into a new stand-alone company called Outseer, which will continue to provide anti-fraud and payment security tools in a newly established portfolio.

Outseer will be led by CEO Reed Taussig, who was appointed CEO of RSA's Anti-Fraud Business Unit late last year. As a self-directed company with its own identity, Outseer will continue to offer RSA Security products in a portfolio that will be rebranded as part of the transition.

These include account monitoring tool Outseer Fraud Manager (formerly called RSA Adaptive Authentication), digital payments authentication tool Outseer 3-D Secure (formerly called RSA Adaptive Authentication for eCommerce), and Outseer FraudAction (formerly called RSA FraudAction), which detects and provides data on phishing sites, malicious apps, and fake social media pages.

The news follows a year of massive growth in ecommerce as the world relied on virtual transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research shows more than half of consumers in the US were using contactless payment, which require no physical contact between the payment device and a physical terminal, by July 2020. Thirty percent had adopted contactless card options such as a mobile wallet or app.

During this time, cybercriminals followed suit with a range of attacks targeting financial institutions, payment networks, and consumers. Last summer, the FBI warned of an increase in fraudulent websites that emerged to take advantage of online shoppers during the pandemic. Shortly after, thousands of ecommerce sites running outdated software were targeted in an automated attack. Research later showed that 1.3 billion fraud attacks were conducted in the third quarter of 2020, with around 70 million leveraging credential stuffing techniques.

Outseer said in a release today that its product portfolio runs with the Outseer Global Data Network, a consortium of verified fraud and transaction data, as well as the Outseer Risk Engine.

As ecommerce attacks evolve, Outseer says it plans to continue building out its payment authentication tools, aligning with the EMV 3-D Secure payment standard, a messaging protocol that enables people to authenticate themselves to their payment card issue when making card-not-present (CNP) ecommerce transactions. The company also plans to integrate new technology across payments and ecommerce systems.

The Outseer announcement follows RSA's acquisition last year by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and AlpInvest Partners, which marked its separation from Dell Technologies. This deal, which valued the company at $2.1 billion, made RSA an independent company.

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Commentary
What the FedEx Logo Taught Me About Cybersecurity
Matt Shea, Head of Federal @ MixMode,  6/4/2021
News
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
A View From Inside a Deception
Sara Peters, Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  6/2/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-24473
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-09
Out of bounds write in the BMC firmware for some Intel(R) Server Boards, Server Systems and Compute Modules before version 2.48.ce3e3bd2 may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access.
CVE-2020-24474
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-09
Buffer overflow in the BMC firmware for some Intel(R) Server Boards, Server Systems and Compute Modules before version 2.48.ce3e3bd2 may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via adjacent access.
CVE-2020-24475
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-09
Improper initialization in the BMC firmware for some Intel(R) Server Boards, Server Systems and Compute Modules before version 2.48.ce3e3bd2 may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable denial of service via local access.
CVE-2020-24489
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-09
Incomplete cleanup in some Intel(R) VT-d products may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access.
CVE-2021-0001
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-09
Observable timing discrepancy in Intel(R) IPP before version 2020 update 1 may allow authorized user to potentially enable information disclosure via local access.