Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management
Endpoint //

Privacy

7/16/2020
03:40 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

EU Court Ruling Means New Global Protections for EU Customer Data

The ruling in a case involving Facebook means that international companies must provide EU-level privacy controls for EU-generated data no matter where it's stored or transferred.

A new ruling from a European Union court could have repercussions for data collection and sharing around the world. With the final ruling in the case of Facebook v. Schrems, the court has decided that companies cannot provide EU customers with lesser privacy rights just by moving their data to a non-EU jurisdiction.

The case, which began in 2013, has been through several stages of rulings after courts decided in 2015 that the "Safe Harbour Agreement" existing between the EU and US was insufficient to protect EU citizens' privacy rights.

In response to the ruling, the EU and US negotiated the Privacy Shield framework, and companies began using Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) to define privacy. This latest ruling invalidates the Privacy Shield framework and requires that SCCs protect privacy at a minimum to the extent provided by General Data Protection Regulation and other EU privacy laws.

In practice, this means that any company dealing with European citizens' data must provide privacy protections equivalent to those of the EU, no matter where the data is transferred, stored, or processed. For many international firms, this means a dramatically higher level of protection is required if they want to continue doing business in Europe.

For more, read here.

 

 

Register now for this year's fully virtual Black Hat USA, scheduled to take place August 1–6, and get more information about the event on the Black Hat website. Click for details on conference information and to register.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 7/14/2020
Omdia Research Launches Page on Dark Reading
Tim Wilson, Editor in Chief, Dark Reading 7/9/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
Special Report: Computing's New Normal, a Dark Reading Perspective
This special report examines how IT security organizations have adapted to the "new normal" of computing and what the long-term effects will be. Read it and get a unique set of perspectives on issues ranging from new threats & vulnerabilities as a result of remote working to how enterprise security strategy will be affected long term.
Flash Poll
The Threat from the Internet—and What Your Organization Can Do About It
The Threat from the Internet—and What Your Organization Can Do About It
This report describes some of the latest attacks and threats emanating from the Internet, as well as advice and tips on how your organization can mitigate those threats before they affect your business. Download it today!
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-4462
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-16
IBM Sterling External Authentication Server 6.0.1, 6.0.0, 2.4.3.2, and 2.4.2 and IBM Sterling Secure Proxy 6.0.1, 6.0.0, 3.4.3, and 3.4.2 are vulnerable to an XML External Entity Injection (XXE) attack when processing XML data. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to expose sensitive i...
CVE-2019-4747
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-16
IBM Team Concert (RTC) is vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session. IBM X-Force ID: 172887.
CVE-2019-4748
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-16
IBM Jazz Team Server based Applications are vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session. IBM X-Force ID: 173174.
CVE-2020-14000
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-16
MIT Lifelong Kindergarten Scratch scratch-vm before 0.2.0-prerelease.20200714185213 loads extension URLs from untrusted project.json files with certain _ characters, resulting in remote code execution because the URL's content is treated as a script and is executed as a worker. The responsible code ...
CVE-2020-15027
PUBLISHED: 2020-07-16
ConnectWise Automate through 2020.x has insufficient validation on certain authentication paths, allowing authentication bypass via a series of attempts. This was patched in 2020.7 and in a hotfix for 2019.12.